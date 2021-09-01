Tokyo Paralympics: Full List of India’s Medal Winners

India’s Paralympic campaign at the 2020 Games in Tokyo has been nothing short of extraordinary and has been a record-setting run so far with the medal tally standing currently in double-digit –a first for India, not only at the Paralympic but also including the Olympics. Monday 30th August will go down in Sports history as the golden for Para sports with India claiming five medals in a single day, two golds, two silver and one bronze. India had opened its account in Table Tennis courtesy Bhavina Patel and then high jumper Nishad Kumar added he second on the day, Even though Vinod Kumar also made it to the podium in the Discus throw, he was later deemed ineligible in classification assessment after a complaint was lodged against him. But, the heartbreak did not last for long as Javelin throwers threw down the gauntlet with three medals – the full set – in a single day while Yogesh Kathuniya added another silver in men’s discus. On August 31, three more medals came India’s way – one in shooting and two in the high jump.

Here’s the full list of medal winners for India at the Paralympics Games so far:

Bhavina Patel - Silver medal - women’s singles table tennis C4

Bhavina Patel signed off with a historic silver medal in her maiden Paralympic Games after going down 0-3 to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women’s singles class 4 final here on August 29. The 34-year-old Patel’s impressive run at the Games ended with a 7-11 5-11 6-11 loss to Zhou, a two-time gold medallist, in the women’s singles summit clash which lasted 19 minutes. Patel had suffered a loss to Zhou in her first group stage match earlier in the week. Patel, who was diagnosed with polio when she was 12 months old, had defeated world no 3 Miao Zhang of China 7-11 11-7 11-4 9-11 11-8 in the semifinal showdown on Saturday. In the quarterfinal on Friday, Patel had defeated 2016 Rio Paralympics gold medallist and world number two Borislava Peric Rankovic of Serbia to assure a medal and script history.

Nishad Kumar - Silver medal - men’s high jump T47

Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men"s high jump T47 event in the Paralympics with an Asian record effort. The 21-year-old Kumar cleared 2.06m to win the silver and set an Asian record. American Dallas Wise was also awarded a silver as he and Kumar cleared the same height of 2.06m. Another American, Roderick Townsend, won the gold with a world record jump of 2.15m. Another Indian in the fray, Ram Pal finished fifth with a best jump of 1.94m. T47 class is meant for athletes with a unilateral upper limb impairment resulting in some loss of function at the shoulder, elbow and wrist. Hailing from Una in Himachal Preadeh, Kumar met with an accident at the age of eight that resulted in the loss of his right hand. He also contracted COVID-19 earlier this year while training at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

Avani Lekhara - Gold Medal - women’s 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1

Shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event. The 19-year-old from Jaipur, who sustained spinal cord injuries in a car accident in 2012, finished with a world record-equalling total of 249. 6, which is also a new Paralympic record. Lekhara edged out 2016 Rio Games gold-medallist Cuiping Zhang of China who clinched the silver medal with a total of 248.9 at the Asaka Shooting Range. World number one and reigning world champion Iryna Shchetnik of Ukraine took home the bronze with an effort of 227.5. This is Lekhara’s first major international medal. She had finished fourth in the last world championship in 2019. Appearing in her maiden Paralympics, Lekhara, ranked fifth in the world, consistently shot 10s in both the competition stages.

Devendra Jhajharia - Silver Medal - men’s javelin throw F46

Two-time gold-winning javelin throw veteran Devendra Jhajharia clinched a stupendous third Paralympic medal, a silver this time. The F46 classification is for athletes with arm deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in arms, with athletes competing in a standing position. The 40-year-old Jhajahria, already India’s greatest Paralympian after winning gold medals in the 2004 and 2016 Games, pulled off a new personal best throw of 64.35m for the silver. Jhajahria, who lost his left hand after accidentally touching an electric wire while climbing a tree at the age of eight, bettered his own earlier world record (63.97m) but gold winner Sri Lankan Dinesh Priyan Herath Mudiyanselage (67.79m), who set a new world record, was too good for the entire field.

Sundar Singh Gurjar - Bronze Medal - men’s javelin throw F46

The 25-year-old Gurjar, who lost his left hand in 2015 after a metal sheet fell on him at his friend’s house, was third with a best effort of 64.01m in men’s javelin throw F46. The Jaipur-based Gurjar had won gold in the 2017 and 2019 World Para Athletics Championships. He had also won a silver in the 2018 Jakarta Para Asian Games.

Yogesh Kathuniya - Silver Medal - men’s discus throw F56

Yogesh Kathuniya claimed a silver medal in the men’s discus throw F56. The 24-year-old, a B.Com graduate from New Delhi’s Kirorimal College, sent the discus to the best distance of 44.38m in his sixth and last attempt to clinch the silver. on of an Army man, Kathuniya suffered a paralytic attack at the age of eight which left him with coordination impairments in his limbs. Brazil’s defending champion, reigning world champion and world record holder Claudiney Batista dos Santos won the gold with a best throw of 45.59m while Leonardo Diaz Aldana (43.36m) of Cuba took the bronze. In the F56 classification, athletes have full arm and trunk muscle power. Pelvic stability is provided by some to full ability to press the knees together. He won a bronze medal in the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai with the best throw of 42.51m which also booked him a Tokyo berth.

Sumit Antil - Gold Medal - men’s javelin throw F64

Sumit Antil obliterated his own world record in the Men’s Javelin F64 category with a throw of 68.55m to hand India the second gold medal of the Paralympic Games 2020. Bronze went to Australian Michal Burian with a throw of 66.29m while bronze went to Sri Lanka’s Dulan Kodithuwakku with a throw of 65.61. Sumit was the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships’ silver medallist, while Sandeep had claimed gold in that competition. Heading into the Paralympic Games Sumit was the world record holder with a throw of 62.88m. He smashed that record with his very first throw of 66.95m and bettered it in his second attempt with 68.08m and went further again with his fifth which eventually proved to be the gold medal-winning throw of 68.55m. The Sonipat-born Sumit competed in the able-bodied javelin at the national level, including at the 2021 Indian Grand Prix event in Patiala, India. He competed in able-bodied wrestling until 2015, at which point he took a three-year break from the sport to focus on his studies. He took up Para athletics in 2018 following encouragement from another Para-athlete in his village. He got involved in Para athletics in 2018. He trains at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, India with Sandeep Choudhary and is coached by Virender Dhankad. He lost his left leg below the knee after he was involved in a motorbike accident in 2005.

Singhraj Adhana - Bronze Medal - men’s 10m air pistol shooting SH1

Singhraj Adana, who took to the sport just four years ago, on Tuesday won the Paralympics bronze medal in the P1 men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event. The 39-year-old, who is afflicted with polio and was making his Games debut, shot a total of 216.8 to finish the event in third place after qualifying for the eight-man final as the sixth-best shooter. Hovering around the top three, Adana dropped out of contention with his poor 19th shot but managed to get back in the reckoning with his 20th attempt as China’s Xiaolong Lou got 8.6. China, though, dominated the finals with defending champion Chao Yang (237.9 — Paralympic record) and Huang Xing (237.5) winning the gold and silver medals respectively. The shooter from Haryana’s Bahadurgarh took to the sport only four years ago and had served as the chairman of the Sainik School in Faridabad. His grandfather was part of the country’s freedom movement and served in the British Indian Army during the second world war. Adana was coming into the Games after winning gold at the 2021 Para Sport World Cup held in Al Ain, UAE, where he upstaged 2016 Rio Paralympics bronze medallist Server Ibragimov by 2.8 points to claim the top spot. As the pistol is held with one hand only, athletes in SH1 category have an impairment affecting one arm and/or the legs, for example resulting from amputations or spinal cord injuries. P1 is a classification for the men’s 10 air pistol competition.

Mariyappan Thangavelu - Silver Medal - men’s high jump T42

Defending champion Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar won a silver in the men’s high jump T42 event. Mariyappan cleared 1.86m while American gold winner Sam Grewe succeeded in soaring above 1.88m in his third attempt. The T42 classification is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs. The athletes compete in a standing position. The Indians stayed inside the top three for a majority of the competition and Mariyappan was in contention for gold as well. The 26-year-old Mariyappan was touted as a sure shot medal for India after rising to fame with his gold in the Rio Games five years ago. The Tamil Nadu athlete suffered permanent disability in his right leg after it was crushed under a bus when he was only 5. The doctors had recommended amputation of his leg but his mother Saroja decided against it. His father abandoned the family long back, and Mariyappan battled abject poverty growing up as his resolute mother worked as a labourer before becoming a vegetable seller. Mariyappan was training at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bangalore under coach Satyanarayana prior to the Paralympics.

Sharad Kumar - Bronze Medal - men’s high jump T42

Sharad Kumar took the bronze with an effort of 1.83m in men’s high jump T42. Kumar, who hails from Patna, Bihar, suffered paralysis in his left leg as a two-year-old after being administered a spurious polio vaccine. He was training in Ukraine for over two years prior to the Games under foreign coach Nikitin Yevhen at full cost to the central government. The government also assisted him in getting back to India from Ukraine during the COVID-19 restrictions. He is a two-time Asian Para Games gold-medallist.

