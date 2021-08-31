CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home » News » Sports » Tokyo Paralympics: India Women's Table Tennis Team of Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel Lose to China in Quarters
1-MIN READ

Tokyo Paralympics: India Women's Table Tennis Team of Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel Lose to China in Quarters

India's Para Table Tennis star Bhavina Patel in action (SAI Twitter)

India's Para Table Tennis star Bhavina Patel in action (SAI Twitter)

The Indian women's table tennis team comprising Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel lost to China in the Class 45 quarterfinal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The Indian women’s table tennis team including Bhavina Patel was outclassed 0-2 by China in the Class 4-5 quarterfinal at the Paralympic Games here on Tuesday. Bhavina, who had won a historic silver in the singles event on Sunday, lost 0-3 (4-11 7-11 6-11) to Ying Zhou for the third time in the competition. The Chinese had also beaten her in the singles final.

In the doubles content, Sonal Patel and Bhavina were no match for the Chinese duo comprising Ying and Zhang Bian, losing in straight games. The Indian pairing was defeated 2-11 4-11 2-11 in the showdown that lasted just 13 minutes. In the class 4 category competitors have fair sitting balance and fully functional arms and hands. Their impairment may be due to a lower spinal-cord lesion or cerebral palsy.

While the class 5 category includes athletes who compete in a wheelchair but who have a normal sitting balance, arm and hand function. The athletes have the most physical functionality of those in a wheelchair.

.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 31, 2021, 10:52 IST