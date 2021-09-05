Tokyo Paralympics: Krishna Nagar Wins India's Second Badminton Gold

Krishna Nagar became the second ever Indian to win a badminton gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. Krishna defeated Chu Man Kai in the final of the men’s singles SH6 in three games 21-17, 16-21, 17-21 to claim the yellow metal at the Yoyogi National Stadium.

Overall, this is India’s fifth gold at the ongoing Paralympics with their overall medal tally zooming to 19 that include five gold, eight silver and six bronze so far.

The 22-year-old Krishna, who hails from Rajasthan, qualified for the Paralympics in Tokyo thanks to his BWF world rankings. He made waves by winning two gold medals at the Dubai 2021 Para Badminton International in April.

The second-seed Indian has a short-stature impairment which his family became aware of when Krishna was two.

Growing up, having accepted that he wouldn’t be able to take part in some sports, Krishna realised he could run fast so sprinting became first-choice event. However, encouraged by his cousin, he then took up badminton in 2014 and three years later, he began playing seriously.

“There were so many sports I couldn’t do [at school] but I realised I could run fast so I would practise sprints all the time. Then I found badminton. I can jump really high and I run fast. It allows me to test my abilities to the fullest," he told BWF in an interview last year.

Krishna is the fourth Indian to win a badminton medal after Pramod Bhagat created history on Saturday by winning gold (SL3). Manoj Sarkar then won bronze in the same event, and earlier on Sunday Suhas Yathiraj clinched silver in the SL4 event.

Para-badminton has been included at Paralympics for the first time in Tokyo.

