Tokyo Paralympics: Manoj Sarkar Beats Daisuke Fujihara to Win Men's Singles Badminton Bronze Medal

India’s medal rush continued on the 11th day of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics with Manoj Sarkar winning bronze of the men’s singles badminton (SL3) event on Saturday. Sarkar defeated Daisuke Fujihara 22-20, 21-13 in the bronze medal match at the Yoyogi National Stadium in a contest that lasted 47 minutes.

As the scoreline suggests, the first game was a close affair with the Indian narrowly clinching it in his favour. However, after the changeover, Sarkar started afresh and didn’t give Fujihara any room to run away with the game 21-13 and the contest.

Thanks to his bronze, India’s medal tally has now risen to 17 that includes four gold medals, seven silver and six bronze medals so far in Tokyo. This is the country’s best ever showing at a Paralympic event.

The 31-year-old Sarkar’s medal came moments after Pramod Bhagat defeated Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell in the final of the same event to win India’s fourth gold medal of the ongoing Paralympics. Bhagat won 21-14, 21-17 in a contest that lasted 36 minutes.

More to follow

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here