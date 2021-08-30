CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Sports » Tokyo Paralympics: Medal Rush for India as PM Narendra Modi Hails Special Moment for Sports in the Country
Tokyo Paralympics: Medal Rush for India as PM Narendra Modi Hails Special Moment for Sports in the Country

Lekhara claimed India’s first gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games with Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 with a world record-equaling score of 249.6

Adding India's fourth and fifth medals at Tokyo Paralympics, Avani Lakhera claimed gold in shooting with a gold medal while World No.2 Yogesh Kathuniya won silver in the Discus throw.

19-year-old Avani Lekhara claimed India’s first gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games with Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 with a world record-equaling score of 249.6 after she qualified for the final in the seventh position. China’s Zhang Cuiping claimed silver while Ukraine’s Iryna Shchetnik won bronze. This is India’s fourth medal at the 2020 Games and fifth gold medal at the Games. After Bhavina Patel’s historic silver at Table Tennis, India’s first in the event, Lakhera also is the first shooter to claim a medal at the Games for India.

Shortly afterward, Yogesh Kathuniya won silver in the Men’s Discus Throw - F56 with his season-best throw of 44.38. Gold went to Brazil’s Batista Dos Santos while Cuba’s Leonardo Diaz. The 24-year-old had won the silver medal in men’s discus throw F56 category with a throw of 42.05m at the World Para Athletics Championships in 2019. Adding to the sensational start to the day was two more medals in the Javelin with two-time Olympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia claiming silver with a personal best throw of 64.35 while Sundar Singh Gurjar won bronze with a throw of 64.01. Hailing Lakhera’s achievement, PM Modi wrote on Twitter that this is a special moment for Indian sports while other reactions also poured in.

Just a week in to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, India have already registered their best ever show.

first published:August 30, 2021, 09:17 IST