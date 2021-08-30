Tokyo Paralympics: Medal Rush for India as PM Narendra Modi Hails Special Moment for Sports in the Country

19-year-old Avani Lekhara claimed India’s first gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games with Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 with a world record-equaling score of 249.6 after she qualified for the final in the seventh position. China’s Zhang Cuiping claimed silver while Ukraine’s Iryna Shchetnik won bronze. This is India’s fourth medal at the 2020 Games and fifth gold medal at the Games. After Bhavina Patel’s historic silver at Table Tennis, India’s first in the event, Lakhera also is the first shooter to claim a medal at the Games for India.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates

Shortly afterward, Yogesh Kathuniya won silver in the Men’s Discus Throw - F56 with his season-best throw of 44.38. Gold went to Brazil’s Batista Dos Santos while Cuba’s Leonardo Diaz. The 24-year-old had won the silver medal in men’s discus throw F56 category with a throw of 42.05m at the World Para Athletics Championships in 2019. Adding to the sensational start to the day was two more medals in the Javelin with two-time Olympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia claiming silver with a personal best throw of 64.35 while Sundar Singh Gurjar won bronze with a throw of 64.01. Hailing Lakhera’s achievement, PM Modi wrote on Twitter that this is a special moment for Indian sports while other reactions also poured in.

Phenomenal performance @AvaniLekhara! Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion towards shooting. This is truly a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavours.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

Outstanding performance by Yogesh Kathuniya. Delighted that he brings home the Silver medal. His exemplary success will motivate budding athletes. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours. #Paralympics— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

Wowwww!! Avani Lekhara becomes the first Indian woman ever to win a gold at the Olympics or Paralympics. Gold in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event with a Finals world record #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 30, 2021

She has created history.The first ever woman from India to win a #Paralympics #GoldWow #AvaniLekhara on the outstanding feat.Also equals the current WR to win the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 final! #Tokyo2020 #ShootingParaSport pic.twitter.com/saehkl2tJt— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 30, 2021

India’s first ever female Gold Medalist at the #Paralympics - @AvaniLekhara in #shooting 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1!Shoots a 249.6 in finals to equal the world record! Congratulations Avani! #TokyoParalympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/DMLeeXgMJz — Neha Aggarwal Sharma OLY (@nehaaggarwal) August 30, 2021

Weather Forecast for IndiaMEDAL SHOWERS on #Janmashtami !!! 4th Medal of the day for India ! Sundar’s wins Bronze ! Superb Throw ! • Javelin Throw F46 final with a Season Best throw of 64.01m#Praise4Para#Cheer4India#ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/7fddFjbjyl — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 30, 2021

Amazing Avani winsfor !A historic achievement as she becomes the only woman in Olympics & Paralympics to win a gold ! • Shooting in 10m AR Standing SH1 Final• Score of 249.6 creating a Paralympic Record• Equalling the World Record#Praise4Para @AvaniLekhara pic.twitter.com/Md7pfLX8t2 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 30, 2021

Just a week in to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, India have already registered their best ever show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here