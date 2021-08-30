Tokyo Paralympics: Nation Proud of Sumit Antil’s Record-breaking Performance, Tweets PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the political brass of the country in congratulating the Indian Paralympic athletes, who made the nation proud with their rich haul of medals at the Tokyo Games on Monday.

Shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event in Tokyo.

Two-time gold-winning javelin throw veteran Devendra Jhajharia clinched a stupendous third Paralympic medal, a silver this time, while discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya also finished second as India surpassed its best-ever medal tally at the Games on Monday.

Sundar Singh Gurjar also chipped in with a bronze, finishing behind Jhajharia in the men’s javelin throw F46 final. India’s medal count has now risen to seven, including one gold (shooting), three more than the four secured in the 2016 Rio Games.But, the day was capped off in a sensational fashion by Sumit Antil who broke his own world record in men’s javelin F64 category en route to gold medal.

Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics.Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

The World Record has been broken !India has won another GOLD MEDAL ! Sumit Antil congratulations on a splendid at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics Incredible throw, Inspirational feat ! • Javelin Throw F64 Final with a throw of 68.55m#Praise4Para #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/zdDbDnIUxs — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 30, 2021

Congratulations to Sumit Antil for the #Gold .The nation applauds your record-breaking grit and determination.#TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/LJdKV0uxNz— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2021

Remember the names:Sumit AntilAvani LekharaDevendra JhajhariaYogesh KathuniyaSundar Singh GurjarCongratulations to all our stars. So proud of all of them #Paralympics #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/w4AiukrNWV— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 30, 2021

Sumit Antil’s historic performance in javelin throw at the #Paralympics is a moment of great pride for the country. Congratulations on winning the gold and setting a new world record. Every Indian is elated to hear the national anthem at the podium. You’re a true champion!— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 30, 2021

Yet another #Gold for India! Heartiest congratulations #SumitAntil on the record-breaking throw What a brilliant performance. We are so proud of you. #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/53inWDNtO1— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 30, 2021

Congratulations #SumitAntil. You made entire county very proud. What an achievement to cherish for lifetime. https://t.co/R05f1B8aV0— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 30, 2021

