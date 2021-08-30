CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home » News » Sports » Tokyo Paralympics: Nation Proud of Sumit Antil’s Record-breaking Performance, Tweets PM Narendra Modi
2-MIN READ

Tokyo Paralympics: Nation Proud of Sumit Antil’s Record-breaking Performance, Tweets PM Narendra Modi

Sumit Antil broke his own world record in men's javelin F64 category en route to gold medal.

Sumit Antil broke his own world record in men's javelin F64 category en route to gold medal.

Sumit Antil broke his own world record in men's javelin F64 category en route to gold medal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the political brass of the country in congratulating the Indian Paralympic athletes, who made the nation proud with their rich haul of medals at the Tokyo Games on Monday.

Shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event in Tokyo.

Was Not My Best, Says Sumit Antil After Paralympic Gold Win with World Record Throw

Two-time gold-winning javelin throw veteran Devendra Jhajharia clinched a stupendous third Paralympic medal, a silver this time, while discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya also finished second as India surpassed its best-ever medal tally at the Games on Monday.

RELATED NEWS

Sundar Singh Gurjar also chipped in with a bronze, finishing behind Jhajharia in the men’s javelin throw F46 final. India’s medal count has now risen to seven, including one gold (shooting), three more than the four secured in the 2016 Rio Games.But, the day was capped off in a sensational fashion by Sumit Antil who broke his own world record in men’s javelin F64 category en route to gold medal.

Sumit Antil - Record Setter Who Obliterated the Competition at Tokyo Paralympics

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 6

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 30, 2021, 19:14 IST