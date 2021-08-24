Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Somber Event Due to Covid Restrictions

Ahead of the ceremony, Mariyappan Thangavelu, who was supposed to be the flag bearer, was put in quarantine until further notice along with five others as someone near their seats on their flight to Tokyo tested Covid positive. However, none of them have returned positive since the past 6days.

When will the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 24, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

What time will the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will start at 4:30 pm IST (8:00pm local time).

Where can you watch the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics in India?

National broadcaster Doordarshan will broadcast the live telecast of the opening ceremony.

How to watch the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics online?

Live streaming of the ceremony will be available on eurosportplayer.com and paralympic.org. Both portals will also live stream events throughout the duration of the Paralympic Games.

