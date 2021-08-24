Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Somber Event Due to Covid Restrictions

The Paralympics Games 2020 are all set to open in Tokyo on Tuesday with the opening caremony under the coronavirus rules. The Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony will have only 75 people performing and the stadium will be largely empty barring a few hundred officials. The world’s biggest parasports event once again returns to Japan 57 years after hosting the 1964 edition and just like the recently concluded Olympics, the mega event will be held behind closed doors.
The quad-annual Para games will see the participation of close to 4,403 athletes who will compete in 22 sports, 539 medal events across 21 venues. India is among the participating nations and the Indian Para athletes will look to make the country proud yet again. The Indian contingent is nearly thrice as large as that of Rio 2016, as 54 athletes will compete for glory in numerous sports disciplines at the mega sporting event.
However, only five athletes from the country will participate in the opening ceremony that include high jumper and flag bearer Tek Chand, discus thrower Vinod Kumar and powerlifters Jaideep and Sakina Khatun. Notably, two-time Paralympic gold-medallist Devendra Jhajharia will also participate in the Games, among others.
54 Indian athletes will compete across nine sports. Indian para-athletes will participate in archery,para canoeing, athletics, shooting, table tennis, swimming, badminton, powerlifting and taekwondo. Last edition’s gold medallist, high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu was supposed to be the flag bearer but he is now quarantine after a person close to his flight seat tested positive.
Ahead of the ceremony, Mariyappan Thangavelu, who was supposed to be the flag bearer, was put in quarantine until further notice along with five others as someone near their seats on their flight to Tokyo tested Covid positive. However, none of them have returned positive since the past 6days.
When will the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony take place?
The opening ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 24, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.
What time will the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony take place?
The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will start at 4:30 pm IST (8:00pm local time).
Where can you watch the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics in India?
National broadcaster Doordarshan will broadcast the live telecast of the opening ceremony.
How to watch the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics online?
Live streaming of the ceremony will be available on eurosportplayer.com and paralympic.org. Both portals will also live stream events throughout the duration of the Paralympic Games.
