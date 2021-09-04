Tokyo Paralympics - PM Modi Lauds Pramod Bhagat for Gold Medal, Says Won Hearts of Entire Nation

Pramod Bhagat became the first badminton player from India to win a gold medal at the Olympics or Paralympic Games, beating Great Britain’s Daniel Bathell 2-0 in the Men’s Singles SL3 final at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Pramodh on winning gold, tweeting: “Pramod Bhagat has won the hearts of the entire nation. He is a Champion, whose success will motivate millions. He showed remarkable resilience & determination. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours."

G O L D !Pramod Bhagat scripts history to bag 1st ever gold medal in Men’s Singles SL3 event at #Paralympics A remarkable achievement !The 4 time BWF Champion adds a #Paralympics Gold to his name#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/qZ77Bf8gJA — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 4, 2021

GOLD for PRAMOD!Pramod Bhagat defeats Daniel Bethell 21-14, 21-17 in the Men’s Singles SL3 final to win the gold medal. This is India’s first ever #ParaBadminton medal, and it’s a Gold! TOI#BetterEveryday #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #Badminton pic.twitter.com/eCD8AO0rfz — JSW Sports (@jswsports) September 4, 2021

! #PramodBhagat has done it.The World Champion wins a #Gold at the #Paralympics. #Odisha‘s first gold in either of #Olympics or Paralympics. Thank you for making the fly high at Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/IQwEqVHWjy — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) September 4, 2021

Another gold, another moment to cherish.India’s #PramodBhagat wins gold medal in badminton men’s singles SL3. Proud of you champ! pic.twitter.com/2n91b2mtaH — Dr. Rutvij Patel (@DrRutvij) September 4, 2021

The stellar performance of Shuttler Pramod Bhagat has made the nation proud. He bagged gold at #Paralympics in men’s singles badminton with his passion, commitment & dedication.Best wishes for his future endeavours.#Praise4Para— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 4, 2021

Second GOLD of the day.#PramodBhagat wins first ever GOLD for India in the first ever edition of #ParaBadminton at #Paralympics #ParaBadminton pic.twitter.com/Xl3eRsDedd— Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) September 4, 2021

Bhagat, the 33-year-old from Bhubaneswar who contracted polio at age four, defeated the Briton 21-14, 21-17, coming back from 4-9 deficit in the second game to claim his first gold medal as badminton made its Paralympic Games debut at Tokyo.

PV Sindhu’s silver medal in the 2016 Olympics at Rio de Janeiro was the previous best for India in the Olympics and Paralympics. Sindhu has also won a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics last month.

Bhagat, the top-ranked player in the world, is the reigning World Champion in SL3 class having won the title by beating Bathell in the final in Basel, Switzerland in 2019.

On Saturday, he had reached the final by beating Japan’s Fujihara Daisuke in straight games.

