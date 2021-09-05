Tokyo Paralympics: Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli Lose Bronze Medal Match to Japan's Daisuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino

India’s Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli lost to Daisuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino of Japan and missed the chance to win a bronze medal in mixed doubles badminton (SL3-SU5) event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. Bhagat and Kohli were going for India’s fifth medal at the ongoing Games but they were defeated 21-23, 19-21 in a closely fought contest that lasted for 37 minutes. Both the games were hard fought as both the pairs gave their all but the unseeded Indian pair of Pramo Bhagat and Palak Kohli fell just short.

The two pairs were neck-and-neck throughout the match. The Indians were 10-8 up in the first game but the Japanese came back strongly to level at 10-10.

After that, the score-line read 14-14, 18-18 and then 20-20. The Indians were up 21-20 but then eventually lost 21-23.

In the second game also, the two pairs were on equal footing and 10-10 at the midway point before the Japanese surged ahead to win 21-19 and pocket the bronze.

Throughout the course of the bronze medal match, the Indian pair got just one game point while the Japanese pair got three. The Japanese pair did slightly better than the Indians when it came to winning points on their service.

The longest rally of the match last 25 shots while an average rally had four strokes.

Bhagat had on Saturday created history by winning India’s first ever badminton medal - a gold - at the Paralympics in men’s singles (SL3) event. However, Kohli had exited in the group stage of women’s singles (SU5) event before qualifying for the combining with Bhagat to make the semi-finals of mixed doubles event where they lost to Indonesian pair of Leani Ratri Oktila and Hary Susanto in straight games.

In SL3 class, shuttlers with minor lower limb impairment play standing while players with upper limb impairment play standing in SL5.

India thus finished their campaign in badminton - which made its debut at the Paralympics in Tokyo - with a rich haul of five medals including two gold, one silver and two bronze medals. Overall, India’s tally has zoomed to 19 which is their best ever in history at the quadrennial Games.

(With PTI Inputs)

