Tokyo Paralympics: Pramod Bhagat Beats Daniel Bethell to Win Men's Singles Badminton Gold

India’s Pramod Bhagat defeated Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in the final of the men’s singles badminton (SL3 class) event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympic to win the gold medal on Saturday. Bhagat won 21-14, 21-17 to win his country’s fourth gold medal of the ongoing marquee event.

With badminton making its debut at the Paralympics this year, Bhagat, the current world No. 1, thus became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the sport.

He also remains in contention for a bronze medal in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 class. Bhagat and his partner Palak Kohli will take on Japanese pair of Daisuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino in the bronze medal match on Sunday.

With the result, India’s medal tally has now risen to 16 that includes four gold medals, seven silver and five bronze medals so far. This is the country’s best ever showing at a Paralympic event.

The world’s top-ranked Pramod sprinted ahead in the opening game after a cagey start to the proceedings taking a 11-8 lead at the short break and upon resumption, rode on the momentum to clinch it 21-14.

However, in the second game, Bethell came out strong and dominated the early exchanges to take lead at the short-break with the scoreline reading 11-4 in his favour. The 33-year-old Indian gathered himself and began gaining on his opponent and cut down the Briton’s lead just one point at 12-13.

He eventually began asserting himself and his calls of ‘Come on!’ began reverberating through the court. Bhagat sealed the deal at 21-17 before breaking into tears as he embraced his coach.

Bhagat, who had contracted polio when he was 5 years old, is one of the best para shuttlers in the country with 45 international medals under his belt, including four world championship gold medals and a gold and a bronze in 2018 Asian Para Games.

Bhagat, made the final with another dominating display as he defeated Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara in the first SL3 class semifinals a 21-1, 21-16 earlier in the day.

In SL classification, persons with standing/lower limb impairment/severe are allowed to compete. SH6 classification refers to short stature impairment and and SU5 classifies athletes according to their upper limb impairment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here