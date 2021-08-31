Tokyo Paralympics: Shooter Singhraj Adhana Wins Bronze in P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1

Singhraj Adhana won bronze with a score of 216.8 in the P1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event at the Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday. Manish Narwal finished 7th in the final. China’s Chao Yang and Xing Huang clinched Gold and Silver respectively.

Hovering around the top three, Adana dropped out of contention with his poor 19th shot but managed to get back in the reckoning with his 20th attempt as China’s Xiaolong Lou got 8.6.

“My coaches suggested doing meditation to overcome the mistakes which I did in the qualification. I did meditation for 5 minutes and it helped… This result is because of a better team that is with me," Singhraj Adana after his triumph.

Once Forced to Sell Wife’s Jewellery to Support Shooting Career, Singhraj Adhana Realises His Paralympics Medal Dream

This was India’s second medal at the Asaka Shooting Range the eighth overall. Avani Lekhara won India’s first gold medal in shooting on Monday.

Earlier, Manish had topped the qualifying round while Singhraj was 6th. Narwal finished joint 1st with Chinese Lou Xiaolong, both with a score of 575 points. He, however, topped the ranking having shot 21 pellets into the inner 10 circles as compared to 15 by Lou.

Singhraj tallied 569 points to finish sixth in the 60-shot qualifying cycle.

Narwal came up with scores of 96, 95, 92,98, 97, and 97 in the six rounds of 10 shots each in the low-scoring qualifying round.

Singhraj started with 95 and then added scores of 97, 93, 95, 92, and 97 in the next five rounds.

As the pistol is held with one hand only, athletes in SH1 category have an impairment affecting one arm and/or the legs, for example resulting from amputations or spinal cord injuries. P1 is a classification for the men’s 10 air pistol competition. Some shooters compete in a seated position, while others take aim in a standing position as defined in the rules.

