Tokyo Paralympics: Shuttlers Suhas, Tarun Win; Kohli-Parmar Lose; Prachi Yadav in Canoe Sprint Semis

Indian shuttlers Suhas Yathiraj and Tarun Dhillon made impressive starts to their campaign in men’s singles SL4 class on the second day of the badminton competition at the Tokyo Paralympics here on Thursday. The 38-year-old Suhas took just 19 minutes to see off Germany’s Jan Niklas Pott 21-9 21-3 in a lopsided group A clash.

Tarun, 27, too didn’t break a sweat, beating Thailand’s Siripong Teamarrom 21-7 21-13 in a group B match that lasted 23 minutes. While Suhas will face Indonesia’s Hary Susanto next, Tarun will be up against Korea’s Shin Kyung Hwan on Friday.

Suhas, who has an impairment in one of his ankles, has been at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 menace as the district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. Tarun, on the other hand, had sustained a severe knee injury while playing football at the age of eight, which resulted in restricted movement in the knee. He is the current world no.2 and a former two-time world champion.

The SL class allows persons with standing/lower limb impairment/severe are allowed to compete. However, there was disappointment in store yet again for 19-year-old Palak Kohli and her partner Parul Parmar, 48, as the duo went down 7-21 5-21 to second seeded Chinese pair of Cheng Hefang and Ma Huihui in a group B women’s doubles SL3-SU5 class match.

Meanwhile, in her singles clash against Cheng Hefang, Parul Parmar lost the match 8-21, 2-21. One point to keep in mind, this is not Parul Parmar’s favoured classification. The 48-year-old two-time world champion in the SL3 category.

India’s Prachi Yadav on Thursday qualified for the semifinals of canoe sprint event in women’s Va’a single 200m at the Tokyo Paralympics here. The 26-year-old from Bhopal recorded a time of one minute, 11.098 seconds - 13.014 seconds behind leader Great Britain’s Emma Wiggs (58.084s) in class VL2 heat 1 at the Sea Forest Waterway here.

The semifinal will be held on Friday. Yadav, who has paralysis below her waist, has competed in Para swimming at the national level as well but took up canoeing on the recommendation of her coach Virender Kumar.

(With PTI Inputs)

