Tokyo Paralympics: Suhas Yathiraj Clinches Silver in Badminton Men's Singles SL4 Event, India's Medal Tally Rises to 18

Suhas Yathiraj on Sunday created history by becoming the first ever Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer to win a medal at the Paralympics. Suhas lost to Lucas Mazur of France in a closely fought final 21-15, 17-21, 15-21 to clinch silver in men’s singles badminton (SL4 category) at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

This is India’s third medal in badminton at the ongoing Games after Pramod Bhagat created history by winning the country’s first ever badminton gold at the ongoing Games while Manoj Sarkar won bronze on Saturday.

Suhas’s medal means India’s overall tally at the ongoing Games has now risen to 18 that include four gold, eight silver and six bronze so far. Earlier, in the bronze medal clash of the same event, India’s Tarun Dhillon suffered a straight game defeat to Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan 17-21, 11-21 to finish fourth.

Suhas is also an IAS officer of the 2007 batch and the first ever Indian bureaucrat to have taken part at the Games. It took the 38-year-old less than 20 minutes to sail through his first two matches to make the semifinals where he again bossed over his opponent, this time outwitting Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan 21-9, 21-15 in 31 minutes to enter the summit clash.

In the final, Suhas faced a tough fight, with his opponent Mazur not allowing him to run away with the contest as the Indian has done en route to the final. The Frenchman did commit mistakes early on but recovered with the Indian not losing his composure either, keeping a positive outlook, regularly chatting with with his coach, rejoicing his winners, and lamenting over his mistakes too.

While the first game was pocketed with relative ease, Mazur did return afresh after the changeover and gave the Indian a much better fight. And as he approached the lead, began expressing himself more - his body language changed as he encouraged his supporters at the court to be louder and they responded.

As did Mazur who won the second game 21-17, leaving the fate of the contest to the decider - the third game. He carried the momentum in the final game too, winning it 21-15 to win the gold.

Suhas graduated as computer engineer from NIT Karnataka with a distinction and has served as the district magistrate of Prayagraj, Agra, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Sonbhadra districts. He is currently serving as the district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida).

