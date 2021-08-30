Tokyo Paralympics: Sumit Antil Sets New World Record to Win Javelin Gold Medal

India’s medal rush at the Tokyo Paralympics Games continued with Sumit Antil obliterating his own world record in the Men’s Javelin F64 category with a throw of 68.55m to hand India the second gold medal of the Paralympic Games 2020, while Sandeep Chaudhary finished fourth with a best throw of 62.20m. He had finished fourth in the F44 javelin at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro

Following shooter Avani Lekhara’s gold and three more medals in the morning session, Sumit capped off a memorable day of India at the Games with a sensational performance. Bronze went to Australian Michal Burian with a throw of 66.29m while bronze went to Sri Lanka’s Dulan Kodithuwakku with a throw of 65.61. Sumit was the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships’ silver medallist, while Sandeep had claimed gold in that competition. Heading into the Paralympic Games Sumit was the world record holder with a throw of 62.88m. He smashed that record with his very first throw of 66.95m and bettered it in his second attempt with 68.08m and went further again with his fifth which eventually proved to be the gold medal-winning throw of 68.55m.

The Sonipat-born Sumit competed in the able-bodied javelin at the national level, including at the 2021 Indian Grand Prix event in Patiala, India. He competed in able-bodied wrestling until 2015, at which point he took a three-year break from the sport to focus on his studies. He took up Para athletics in 2018 following encouragement from another Para-athlete in his village. He got involved in Para athletics in 2018. He trains at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, India with Sandeep Choudhary and is coached by Virender Dhankad. He lost his left leg below the knee after he was involved in a motorbike accident in 2005.

