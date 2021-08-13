Tokyo Paralympics to be Held Without Spectators: Reports

The Tokyo Paralympics will be held with almost no spectators as the Japanese capital remains urgently blocked amid a surge in new coronavirus infections, local media reported Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun agreed late Thursday to limit spectators at the Paralympic event starting August 24, similar to the Olympic Games, which ended on August 8 and held with almost no spectators. Said, citing a source from the game.

According to the newspaper, the number of spectators at the Paralympic venue in Shizuoka City is limited to less than 5,000. It said the organizers are still considering inviting school children to the event.

