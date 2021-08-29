Tokyo Paralympics: Vinod Kumar's Discus Throw Bronze on Hold as Technical Delegates Review Results

Vinod Kumar’s bronze in the Men’s Discus Throw F52 event is on hold after a protest was lodged against him over his disability classification. Vinod’s classification in F52, which is for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg length difference, was done on August 22 by the organisers. However, the Indian contingent is confident that his medal will stand.

“It was only four days back that his classification was done and I was there. Three Tokyo Paralympics classifiers had classified Vinod Kumar as F52 and we are confident that the medal will stay after review even though there has been a protest," Team India’s Deputy Chef de Mission Arhan Bagati told ANI.

Vinod Kumar registered throws of 17.46m, 18.32m, 17.80m, 19.12m, 19.91m, and 19.81m in his six attempts. Poland’s Piotr Kosewicz won a gold medal as he registered the best throw of 20.02m in the second attempt while the silver was won by Croatia’s Velimir Sandor (19.98m).

It was not clear on what grounds the classification has been challenged. “Results of this event are currently under review due to classification observation in competition. The Victory Ceremony has been postponed to the evening session of 30th August," read a statement from the Games organisers.

Vinoed’s effort of 19.91 is also a new Asian record.

Earlier, India’s Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men’s high jump T47 event in the Tokyo Paralympics with an Asian record effort on Sunday.

Kumar cleared 2.06m to win the silver and set an Asian record. American Dallas Wise was also awarded a silver as he and Kumar cleared the same height of 2.06m.

Another American, Roderick Townsend won the gold with a world record jump of 2.15m.

(With Agency Inputs)

