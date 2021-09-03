The Indian contingent had a decent outing on the ninth day of the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. In the first event of the day, Suhas Yathiraj won the Men’s Singles SL4 match against Jan Niklas Pott of Germany 21-9. Tarun Dhillon was also victorious in the same category as he defeated Siripong Teamarrom of Thailand 21-7, 21-13.

Pramod Bhagat defeated Oleksandr Chyrkov of Ukraine 21-12, 21-9 in the Men’s Singles SL3 event. Krishna Nagar was also victorious in Men’s Singles SS6 event as he crushed Malaysia’s Didin Taresoh 22-20, 21-10.

Meanwhile, Parul Parmar lost her both groups matches in the Women’s Singles SL4 category. The duo of Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli were also beaten by second-seeded Chinese pair of Cheng Hefang and Ma Huihui 7-21 5-21 in Group B encounter in Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 category.

Palak Kohli won her Group match against Zehra Baglar 21-12, 21-18 in Women’s Singles SU5.

Here’s the schedule for India on Day 10 of Tokyo Paralympics:



5:30 a.m.- Badminton- Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B- Palak Kohli/Parul Dalsukhbhai Parmar vs Lenaig Morin/Faustine Noel (FRA)

6:00 a.m.- Shooting- R7-Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification- Deepak Saini

6:00 a.m.- Shooting- R8-Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification- Avani Lekhara

6:17 a.m.- Swimming- Men’s 50m Butterfly S7 Heat 1- Suyash Narayan Jadhav

6:20 a.m.- Swimming- Men’s 50m Butterfly S7 Heat 2- Niranjan Mukundan

6:21 a.m.- Canoe Sprint- Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2 (Semifinal)- Prachi Yadav

6:30 a.m.- Archery- Men’s Individual Recurve (Open 1/16 Elimination)- Harvinder Singh vs Stefano Travisani (ITA)

6:50 a.m.- Badminton- Men’s Singles SL4 Group B- Tarun Dhillon vs Kyung Hwan Shin (KOR)

6:50 a.m.- Badminton- Men’s Singles SL4 Group A- Suhas Yathiraj vs Susanto Hary (INA)

7:30 a.m.- Badminton- Men’s Singles SL3 Group A- Manoj Sarkar vs Oleksandr Chyrkov (UKR)

7:32 a.m.- Canoe Sprint- Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2 (Final)- Prachi Yadav (Subject to qualification)

7:32 a.m.- Athletics- Men’s High Jump T64 Final- Praveen Kumar

8:10 a.m.- Badminton- Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B- Pramod Bhagat/Palak Kohli vs Siripong Teamarrom/Nipada Saensupa (THA)

8:45 a.m.- Archery- Men’s Individual Recurve (Open 1/16 Elimination)- Chikara Vivek vs Sampath Bandara Megahamulea Gadara (SRI)

10:00 a.m.- Shooting- R8-Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Final- Avani Lekhara (Subject to qualification)

11:45 a.m.- Shooting- R7-Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Final- Deepak Saini (Subject to qualification)

11:50 a.m.- Badminton- Men’s Singles SH6 Group B- Krishna Nagar vs Vitor Goncalves Tavares (BRA)

1:10 p.m.- Badminton- Men’s Singles SL4 Group A- Suhas Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur (FRA)

1:50 p.m.- Badminton- Men’s Singles SL4 Group B- Tarun Dhillon vs Setiawan Fredy (INA)

2:15 p.m.- Archery- Men’s Individual Recurve (Open 1/8 Elimination)- Harvinder Singh vs TBD (Subject to qualification)

2:28 p.m.- Swimming- Men’s 50m Butterfly S7 Final- Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Niranjan Mukundan (Subject to qualification)

3 p.m.- Archery- Men’s Individual Recurve (Open 1/8 Elimination)- Chikara Vivek vs TBD (Subject to qualification)

3:35 p.m.- Athletics- Women’s Club Throw F51 Final- Kashish Lakra, Ekta Bhayan

3:40 p.m.- Athletics- Men’s Shot Put F57 Final- Soman Rana

4 p.m.- Archery- Men’s Individual Recurve (Quarterfinal)- Harvinder Singh vs TBD (Subject to qualification)

4:45 p.m.- Archery- Men’s Individual Recurve (Quarterfinal)- Chikara Vivek vs TBD (Subject to qualification)

5 p.m.- Archery- Men’s Individual Recurve (Semifinal)- Harvinder Singh vs TBD (Subject to qualification)

5:15 p.m.- Archery- Men’s Individual Recurve (Semifinal)- Chikara Vivek vs TBD (Subject to qualification)

5:36 p.m. onwards- Archery- Men’s Individual Recurve (Medal rounds)- Harvinder Singh, Chikara Vivek (Subject to qualification)

Telecast:

Indian fans can catch the live action on their television sets on Eurosport and Eurosport HD from the ninth day of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. The live coverage from the marquee event is also available on Doordarshan (DD).

Live-stream:

The live stream of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games from the ninth day featuring Indian athletes is available on the Eurosport app.

