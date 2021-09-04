Tokyo Paralympics Live Updates, Day 11: Singhraj Adhana in Action in Team Event; Pramod Bhagat Wins First Game

Here’s the schedule for India:

Events:

Badminton

Men’s Single SL3 Semi-FInal

Manoj Sarkar

Time – 7:00 AM

Pramod Bhagat

Time – 6:15 AM

Men’s Single SL4 Semi Final

Tarun Dhillon

Time – 7:45 AM

Suyash Yathiraj

Time – 7:45 AM

Mixed Doubles SL/SU Semi-Final

Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli

Time –11:45 AM

Men’s Singles SH6 Semi-Final

Krishna Nagar

Time – 10:00 AM

Men’s Javelin Throw F41 Finals

Navdeep

Time – 3:40 PM

Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

Singhraj Adhana Akash, Manish Narwal

Time – 6:00 AM

Telecast:

The Paralympic games are being broadcasted by Eurosport HD and Eurosport in India. Doordarshan (DD) is also covering various events with the participation of Indian athletes.

Live-Stream:

Log on to the Eurosport app to watch different sporting events live.

