Tokyo Paralympics Live Updates, Day 11: Singhraj Adhana in Action in Team Event; Pramod Bhagat Wins First Game

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 11: The Indian Badminton contingent will be in focus today with medal matches of Men's SL3 Singles event scheduled for the day and in fray ar top seed Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar. In the shooting range, Singhraj Adana will be looking to add one more medal to his tally.

News18.com | September 04, 2021, 06:39 IST
Pramod Bhagat

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 11: India have added 13 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics game so far and on the penultimate day of the games, there is a chance three more medals, two of which may come in Badminton with SL3 shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar playing in the semi-finals. medals are more or less assured for India in SL3 men’s singles. Also in action will be shooter Singhraj Adana who had won bronze earlier and he will be competing in the team event. In Javelin throw, F41 India’s Navdeep will take the field in the evening session.

In men’ singles SL4 Suhas Yathiraj will also take the court while Bhagat will team up with Palak Kohli for the mixed doubles SL3 – SU5 semi-final.

India has so far claimed 13 medals – 2 Gold, 6 Silver, 5 Bronze – so far. The 54-large Indian Paralympic squad gave an exceptional performance yet another time on the 10th day of the Tokyo games 2020. The first medal for the day was bagged by 18-year-old Praveen Kumar in the Men’s High Jump T64, when he made the Asian record of 2.07m and brought home a silver. Another medal was added to the tally by Avani Lekhara, who won a bronze in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH.

Sep 04, 2021 06:39 (IST)

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 11: Shooting -- At the shooting range, in the mixed P4 50m pistol SH1 qualification, India's Singhraj Adhana and Manish Narwal have started well. Singhraj has shot 93, 90, 91 in his first two series while Narwal has shot 91,93, 91. Both shooters find themselves in top three. The third Indian shooter in the team, Akash is currently placed 32nd with scores of 79 and 87 in the first two series.    

Sep 04, 2021 06:35 (IST)

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 11: Badminton -- Top seed Pramod Bhagat makes a promising start to his semi-final match against Daisuke Fujihara winning the first game 21-11 and now leads the second 4-2 

Sep 04, 2021 06:29 (IST)

Pramod Bhagat won in the first round of men's singles at the Tokyo Paralympics. (Pramod Twitter Photo)

Here’s the schedule for India:

Events:

Badminton

Men’s Single SL3 Semi-FInal

Manoj Sarkar

Time – 7:00 AM

Pramod Bhagat

Time – 6:15 AM

Men’s Single SL4 Semi Final

Tarun Dhillon

Time – 7:45 AM

Suyash Yathiraj

Time – 7:45 AM

Mixed Doubles SL/SU Semi-Final

Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli

Time –11:45 AM

Men’s Singles SH6 Semi-Final

Krishna Nagar

Time – 10:00 AM

Men’s Javelin Throw F41 Finals

Navdeep

Time – 3:40 PM

Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

Singhraj Adhana Akash, Manish Narwal

Time – 6:00 AM

Telecast:

The Paralympic games are being broadcasted by Eurosport HD and Eurosport in India. Doordarshan (DD) is also covering various events with the participation of Indian athletes.

Live-Stream:

Log on to the Eurosport app to watch different sporting events live.

