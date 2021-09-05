CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Suhas LY Takes on Lucas Mazur for Gold Medal; Tarun Dhillon vs Fredy Setiawan for Bronze




Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Suhas LY Takes on Lucas Mazur for Gold Medal; Tarun Dhillon vs Fredy Setiawan for Bronze

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: On the final day of the Tokyo Paralympics, India would look to add at least four more medals to its tally.

News18.com | September 05, 2021, 06:22 IST
Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Suhas LY Takes on Lucas Mazur for Gold Medal; Tarun Dhillon vs Fredy Setiawan for Bronze

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: The 11th day of the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games kick-started on a rousing note for India as Manish Narwal won the gold medal for the country in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final on Saturday. In the same event, India’s Singhraj Adhana finished at the second spot to take the silver medal home. The reigning World Champion Pramod Bhagat continued his brilliant run in Tokyo as he clinched a historic gold medal for India by defeating Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in Men’s Singles SL3 final to take the country’s yellow metal tally to four.

Later in the day, after losing in the semifinals, Manoj Sarkar bounced back to defeat Daisuke Fujihara of Japan in the bronze medal match to add another medal to India’s tally.

Meanwhile, Tarun Dhillon lost his semifinal match 16-21, 21-16, 18-21 in Men’s Singles SL4 Semifinal. He will next take on Fredy Setiawan (Indonesia) in a bronze medal match today.

Sep 05, 2021 06:22 (IST)

Tokyo Paralympics Live: And it's India's second-seed Tarun Dhillon who has a narrow 11-10 lead at the short break of the first game in men's singles (SL4) badminton bronze medal clash.

Sep 05, 2021 06:20 (IST)

Tokyo Paralympics Live: Oh and Fredy has now drawn level at 9-all vs Tarun in men's singles (SL4) badminton bronze medal clash

Sep 05, 2021 06:19 (IST)

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Badminton Live: The bronze medal match has gotten underway and it's Tarun who has taken a 7-4 lead against Setiawan.

Sep 05, 2021 06:14 (IST)

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates, Badminton: India's Tarun Dhillon will take on Fredy Setiawan of Indonesia in men's singles badminton (SL4) bronze medal match. Stick with us for all the live updates.

Sep 05, 2021 06:09 (IST)

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 12: Shooting

The qualification round of R6 Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 is underway, we have three shooters -- Avani Lekhara, Sidhartha Babu and Deepak Saini taking part in this event. A total of 48 participants are taking part and only the top 8 qualifies for the finals.

Sep 05, 2021 06:07 (IST)

Here's today's schedule.

Sep 05, 2021 05:43 (IST)

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Tokyo Paralympics. Today's the last day of the Tokyo Paralympics and we have five potential medal matches in store for India. Four in badminton and one in shooting.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Suhas LY Takes on Lucas Mazur for Gold Medal; Tarun Dhillon vs Fredy Setiawan for Bronze
Suhas LY and Tarun Dhillion registered easy wins (Twitter)

Suhas L Yathiraj won his semifinal match to book his ticket in the final in the Men’s Singles SL4 category. Krishna Nagar has also qualified for the final of the Men’s Singles SH6 category

Here we take a look at India’s schedule on the last day of the 2020 Paralympic Games:

Events:

Shooting:

Time: 06:00 am (IST)

Mixed R6, 50 m rifle prone SH1 Qualification: Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara and Sidhartha Babu

Time: 8:00 am (IST)

Mixed R6, 50 m rifle prone SH1 Final: Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara and Sidhartha Babu

Badminton:

Time: 06:15 am (IST)

Men’s singles SL4 (Bronze medal match): Tarun Dhillon (India) vs Fredy Setiawan (Indonesia)

Time: 06:15 am (IST)

Men’s singles SL4 (Gold medal match): Lucas Mazur (France) vs Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj (India)

Time: 08:00 am (IST)

Men’s singles SH6 (Gold medal match): Chu Man Kai (Hong Kong) vs Krishna Nagar (India)

Time: 08:45 am (IST)

Mixed doubles SL/SU (Bronze medal match): Palak Kohli and Pramod Bhagat (India) vs Akiko Sugino and Daisuke Fujihara (Japan)

Telecast:

Eurosport has the broadcasting rights for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Indian spectators can also watch the live coverage of the Paralympics in India on Doordarshan (DD).

Live-stream:

The viewers can also live-streamed Day 12 of the Paralympics on the Eurosport app.

