Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Suhas LY Takes on Lucas Mazur for Gold Medal; Tarun Dhillon vs Fredy Setiawan for Bronze

Suhas L Yathiraj won his semifinal match to book his ticket in the final in the Men’s Singles SL4 category. Krishna Nagar has also qualified for the final of the Men’s Singles SH6 category

Here we take a look at India’s schedule on the last day of the 2020 Paralympic Games:

Events:

Shooting:

Time: 06:00 am (IST)

Mixed R6, 50 m rifle prone SH1 Qualification: Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara and Sidhartha Babu

Time: 8:00 am (IST)

Mixed R6, 50 m rifle prone SH1 Final: Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara and Sidhartha Babu

Badminton:

Time: 06:15 am (IST)

Men’s singles SL4 (Bronze medal match): Tarun Dhillon (India) vs Fredy Setiawan (Indonesia)

Time: 06:15 am (IST)

Men’s singles SL4 (Gold medal match): Lucas Mazur (France) vs Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj (India)

Time: 08:00 am (IST)

Men’s singles SH6 (Gold medal match): Chu Man Kai (Hong Kong) vs Krishna Nagar (India)

Time: 08:45 am (IST)

Mixed doubles SL/SU (Bronze medal match): Palak Kohli and Pramod Bhagat (India) vs Akiko Sugino and Daisuke Fujihara (Japan)

Telecast:

Eurosport has the broadcasting rights for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Indian spectators can also watch the live coverage of the Paralympics in India on Doordarshan (DD).

Live-stream:

The viewers can also live-streamed Day 12 of the Paralympics on the Eurosport app.

