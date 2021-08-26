Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Bhavinaben Patel Takes on Megan Shackleton, Sonalben in Action Later

Indian athletes will compete in only two events on Day 3 of the Tokyo Paralympics

9:30 am IST – Table Tennis: Women’s singles Class 4- Group A- Bhavina Patel

5:10 pm IST- Table Tennis: Women’s Singles Class 3- Group D- Sonal Patel

However, the start of the campaign has not been good for both Bhavina and Sonal. The two para-athletes lost their opening games on August 25. Sonal had to face a close 2-3 defeat against world number 4 China’s Li Qian. While Sonal started off the game with a lead, Li made a stunning comeback to win the match.

On the other hand, Bhavna who was up and against world number one 1 Chinese paddler Zhou Ying lost the game 3-0

Where to Watch

Tokyo Paralympics will be telecast live in India on Eurosport/ Eurosport HD. Events featuring Indian athletes will also be telecasted by India’s public broadcaster Doordarshan. People looking to live stream the events on the internet will have to use the Eurosport app in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here