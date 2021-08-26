Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Bhavinaben Patel Takes on Megan Shackleton, Sonalben in Action Later

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: After nearly a year of delay because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics are finally here. The hopes of Indian fans are riding high, especially after the record-breaking performances at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020. India registered its best-ever performance in Olympics history and finished off with seven medals. For Paralympics, India has sent its largest-ever contingent featuring 54 athletes who will compete across nine sporting disciplines between August 24 and September 5, 2021.
In the Rio Paralympics 2016, the Indian contingent bagged four medals — two gold, one silver and a bronze. Indian para-athletes will hope to better their performance and win more medals for the country. However, the contingent is yet to add any medal to its tally. On Day 3 (August 26) of the Para Olympics, fans will be hoping for the open medal count.
Here’s a list of events where Indian athletes will compete on August 26
Meanwhile, Sonalben Manubhai Patel whose match is scheduled post 5om IST also began her campaigs with an opening round defeat. Sonalben was ahead after the first three games but lost momentum to lose 11-9, 3-11, 17-15, 7-11 4-11 against Li Quan of China, world number four and the Rio Paralympics silver medallist.
Para-table tennis players Sonalben Patel and Bhavina Patel are the only two Indians who will be in action on day 2 of the Paralympics.
Are you ready for some table tennis action again? Catch our resilient and talented paddlers in action on @ddsportschannel tomorrow, 26 August— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 25, 2021
Come on India, join in & #Cheer4India #Praise4Para
Indian athletes will compete in only two events on Day 3 of the Tokyo Paralympics
9:30 am IST – Table Tennis: Women’s singles Class 4- Group A- Bhavina Patel
5:10 pm IST- Table Tennis: Women’s Singles Class 3- Group D- Sonal Patel
However, the start of the campaign has not been good for both Bhavina and Sonal. The two para-athletes lost their opening games on August 25. Sonal had to face a close 2-3 defeat against world number 4 China’s Li Qian. While Sonal started off the game with a lead, Li made a stunning comeback to win the match.
On the other hand, Bhavna who was up and against world number one 1 Chinese paddler Zhou Ying lost the game 3-0
Where to Watch
Tokyo Paralympics will be telecast live in India on Eurosport/ Eurosport HD. Events featuring Indian athletes will also be telecasted by India’s public broadcaster Doordarshan. People looking to live stream the events on the internet will have to use the Eurosport app in India.
