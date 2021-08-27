Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Archer Jyoti Baliyan in Action; Paddler Bhavina Patel to Play in Pre-Quarters Today

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 3: India are competing in nine sporting event in Paralympics and the expectations are quite high as four athletes are ranked at the top spot in their respective events while six players are placed at the second spot and ten sportspeople are occupying the third place.
So far, India have managed to win just 12 medals in the colossal event since their first participation in the Paralympic Games in 1972. And, if the projected success materializes on the field, India could be among the top 30 in the medal tally.
Meanwhile, para table tennis player Sonalben Patel has become the first athlete from India to bow out from the quadrennial event. She missed out from qualifying for the Round of 16 after losing to South Korea’s Lee Mi-Gyu 3-1 (12-10, 5-11,3-11, 9-11) in Class 3 of Para Table Tennis.
Tokyo Paralympics Live Updates: In compound events, a 48cm target is used at a distance of 50m, with bands scoring from 10 down to five points as you move from the centre to the outside. This is known as a ‘six-ring target’. In the preliminary round, athletes receive a ranking based on their total score from 72 arrows, then proceed to the elimination round. The match format then differs between categories.
Tokyo Paralympics Live Updates: Here's some bit about Baliyan and here sport. Athletes at Tokyo 2020 will compete in two events: W1 and Open. W1 is for athletes with an impairment in all four limbs that use a wheelchair, and Open combines W2 and ST classes, including athletes who have an impairment in the legs and use a wheelchair or have a balance impairment and shoot standing or resting on a stool. Baliyan will compete in the Open event under ST classification in Individual Women's Compound. Born in 1994 this Muzaffarnagar Resident took up archery in 2009. Her father wanted her to become a volleyball player but she found it difficult to play after developing polio so she took up archery to continue her dream of becoming a sportsperson after her father purchased her an archery kit. She trains at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Complex in Katra, India. As a child she was given the wrong injection in one of her legs which resulted in her contracting polio. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in India and worldwide, she was unable to compete in some qualification tournaments for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. However, she was awarded a bipartite quota place for the Games by the International Paralympic Committee.
Here are the events where Indians will be participating today:
Table tennis
07:30 am (IST):Women’s singles class 4, Round of 16: Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel (India) vs Joyce de Oliveira (Brazil)
Archery
Time: 05:30 am (IST):Women’s Compound Individual Open, open ranking round: Jyoti Baliyan
Time: 10:30 am (IST):Men’s Recurve Individual Open, Ranking round: Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara
Time: 10:30 am (IST):Men’s Compound Individual Open, ranking round: Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami
Time: 10:30 am (IST):Men’s Mixed Team Compond, ranking round
Swimming
Time: 06:38 am (IST):200 Individual Medley SM7 Heat 2: Suyash Jadhav
Powerlifting
Time: 9:30 am (IST):Women’s 50 kg: Sakina Khatun
Time: 03:00 pm (IST):Men’s 65kg: Jaideep Deswal
Shot put
Time: 03:30 pm (IST):Tek Chand in Men’s Shot Put F55 final
On the other hand, Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel has reached the Round of 16 in the women’s singles class 4 round of table tennis following her thrilling 3-1 (11-7, 9-11, 17-15, 13-11) win over Megan Shackleton of Great Britain.
Telecast:
The Indian fans can catch the live action from Tokyo Paralympics on Eurosport/ Eurosport HD. The event featuring Indian players will also be televised on Doordarshan (DD).
Live-stream:
The live-streaming of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics is available on Eurosport app in India.
