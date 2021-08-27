Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Archer Jyoti Baliyan in Action; Paddler Bhavina Patel to Play in Pre-Quarters Today

On the other hand, Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel has reached the Round of 16 in the women’s singles class 4 round of table tennis following her thrilling 3-1 (11-7, 9-11, 17-15, 13-11) win over Megan Shackleton of Great Britain.

Here are the events where Indians will be participating today:

Events:

Table tennis

07:30 am (IST):Women’s singles class 4, Round of 16: Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel (India) vs Joyce de Oliveira (Brazil)

Archery

Time: 05:30 am (IST):Women’s Compound Individual Open, open ranking round: Jyoti Baliyan

Time: 10:30 am (IST):Men’s Recurve Individual Open, Ranking round: Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara

Time: 10:30 am (IST):Men’s Compound Individual Open, ranking round: Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami

Time: 10:30 am (IST):Men’s Mixed Team Compond, ranking round

Swimming

Time: 06:38 am (IST):200 Individual Medley SM7 Heat 2: Suyash Jadhav

Powerlifting

Time: 9:30 am (IST):Women’s 50 kg: Sakina Khatun

Time: 03:00 pm (IST):Men’s 65kg: Jaideep Deswal

Shot put

Time: 03:30 pm (IST):Tek Chand in Men’s Shot Put F55 final

Telecast:

The Indian fans can catch the live action from Tokyo Paralympics on Eurosport/ Eurosport HD. The event featuring Indian players will also be televised on Doordarshan (DD).

Live-stream:

The live-streaming of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics is available on Eurosport app in India.

