Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Paddler Bhavina Patel Makes Historic Final

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 4: India’s latest table tennis star, Bhavina Patel lost the first game 7-11 but won the second by the same margin, then won the third game 11-4 and then lost the fourth 9-11 but then stormed back to win the fifth and final game 11-8 against China’s Zhang Miao in the Women’s Singles Class 4 semifinal on Saturday. Bhavina, the first Indian to reach the table tennis semifinals, is hoping to extend her brilliant run at the Tokyo Paralympic Games against Zhang, the Rio Paralympic Games silver medallist. Bhavani, the 34-year-old first-time Paralympian from Ahmedabad who took up table tennis to maintain fitness during her graduation days, meets China’s Zhang Miao, a silver medallist at Rio 2016. If she wins that match, she will play the winner of the other semifinal, an all-Chinese affair between Zhou Ying and Gu Xiaodan. If she loses the semifinal, Bhavina will return home with a bronze medal as both losing semifinalists will get bronze medals from this year
India Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics, August 28, 2021
Indians at the Paralympic Games on Saturday:
Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel defeated China's Zhang Miao 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8 to book her place in the Women's Singles Class 4 final of table tennis.
Table tennis
6:10 am Women’s Singles Class 4 – semifinal 2 – Bhavina Patel v Zhang Miao (CHN)
Archery
6:38 am Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/16 Elimination – Shyam Sundar Swami v Matt Stutzman (USA)
8:52 am Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/16 elimination – RakeshKumar v Sulaimain Sulaimain ((IRQ)
Athletics
3:30 pm Men’s Javelin throw F57 – Final – Ranjeet Bhati
Telecast:
Indian sports enthusiasts can catch all the live actions from Day 4 at Paralympics on Eurosport and Eurosport HD. Paralympics Games are also getting televised on Doordarshan (DD).
Live-stream:
Fans can log in on the Discovery Plus app to live-stream the Paralympic Games featuring Indian players.
