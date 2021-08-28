Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Paddler Bhavina Patel Makes Historic Final

Table tennis

6:10 am Women’s Singles Class 4 – semifinal 2 – Bhavina Patel v Zhang Miao (CHN)

Archery

6:38 am Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/16 Elimination – Shyam Sundar Swami v Matt Stutzman (USA)

8:52 am Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/16 elimination – RakeshKumar v Sulaimain Sulaimain ((IRQ)

Athletics

3:30 pm Men’s Javelin throw F57 – Final – Ranjeet Bhati

Telecast:

Indian sports enthusiasts can catch all the live actions from Day 4 at Paralympics on Eurosport and Eurosport HD. Paralympics Games are also getting televised on Doordarshan (DD).

Live-stream:

Fans can log in on the Discovery Plus app to live-stream the Paralympic Games featuring Indian players.

