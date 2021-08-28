CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Paddler Bhavina Patel Makes Historic Final
Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Paddler Bhavina Patel Makes Historic Final

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 4: Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel takes on China's Zhang Miao in the Women's Singles Class 4 semifinal of table tennis.

News18.com | August 28, 2021, 07:37 IST
Bhavinaben Patel beat Megan Shackleton of Britain

Event Highlights

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 4: India’s latest table tennis star, Bhavina Patel lost the first game 7-11 but won the second by the same margin, then won the third game 11-4 and then lost the fourth 9-11 but then stormed back to win the fifth and final game 11-8 against China’s Zhang Miao in the Women’s Singles Class 4 semifinal on Saturday. Bhavina, the first Indian to reach the table tennis semifinals, is hoping to extend her brilliant run at the Tokyo Paralympic Games against Zhang, the Rio Paralympic Games silver medallist. Bhavani, the 34-year-old first-time Paralympian from Ahmedabad who took up table tennis to maintain fitness during her graduation days, meets China’s Zhang Miao, a silver medallist at Rio 2016. If she wins that match, she will play the winner of the other semifinal, an all-Chinese affair between Zhou Ying and Gu Xiaodan. If she loses the semifinal, Bhavina will return home with a bronze medal as both losing semifinalists will get bronze medals from this year

India Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics, August 28, 2021
Indians at the Paralympic Games on Saturday:

Aug 28, 2021 07:37 (IST)

Proud Father!

"I am very happy today. Bhavina Patel is definitely going to win a gold medal. For the last 20 years, she is playing Table Tennis," said Hasmukhbhai Patel, Bhavina's father.

Aug 28, 2021 07:33 (IST)
Tokyo Paralympics: Paddler Bhavina Patel Reaches Historic Final, To Fight for Gold

Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel defeated China's Zhang Miao 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8 to book her place in the Women's Singles Class 4 final of table tennis.

Aug 28, 2021 07:21 (IST)

Bhavina Patel's reaction on reaching the historic final!

Aug 28, 2021 07:16 (IST)

WATCH | How Bhavina Patel defeated China's Zhang Miao...

Aug 28, 2021 07:14 (IST)

Bhavina Patel through to the final of the Women’s Singles Class 4 Table Tennis!

Aug 28, 2021 07:06 (IST)

Paralympics: Archery 

India's Shyam Sundar Swami loses to Matt Stutzman of USA in the Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/16.

Aug 28, 2021 06:59 (IST)

She's done it! 

Paddler Bhavina Patel makes historic final with 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8 win over China's Zhang Miao in the Women’s Singles Class 4 Table Tennis!

Aug 28, 2021 06:47 (IST)

China's Zhang Miao bags the 4th game 11-9 against Bhavina Patel to send the Women’s Singles Class 4 semi-final to a decider!

Aug 28, 2021 06:38 (IST)

Bhavina Patel takes the lead 2-1 as she bags the third game 11-4 against China’s Zhang Miao in the Women’s Singles Class 4 semifinal!

Aug 28, 2021 06:33 (IST)

What a comeback from Bhavina Patel as she takes the second game 11-7 against China’s Zhang Miao in the Women’s Singles Class 4 semifinal! It is now 1-1!

Aug 28, 2021 06:27 (IST)

China’s Zhang Miao bags the first game against Bhavina Patel 11-7 in the Women’s Singles Class 4 semifinal!

Aug 28, 2021 06:25 (IST)

Bhavina Patel in action against China’s Zhang Miao!

Aug 28, 2021 06:22 (IST)

Both Bhavina Patel and Zhang Miao are out and are praticising. The Chinese is ranked 3rd , while the Indian is 12th. 

Aug 28, 2021 06:15 (IST)

PCI President Deepa Malik and Team Leader Hemangi are in the stands to cheer for Bhavina Patel!

Aug 28, 2021 05:50 (IST)

India's schedule at Tokyo Paralympics today (August 28).

Aug 28, 2021 05:45 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Day 4 of the Tokyo Paralympics.

First up, India's Bhavinaben Patel, who is already assured of a medal, takes on Zhang Miao of China in the Women’s Singles Class 4 semifinal.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Paddler Bhavina Patel Makes Historic Final
India's Para Table Tennis star Bhavina Patel in action (SAI Twitter)

Table tennis
6:10 am Women’s Singles Class 4 – semifinal 2 – Bhavina Patel v Zhang Miao (CHN)

Archery
6:38 am Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/16 Elimination – Shyam Sundar Swami v Matt Stutzman (USA)

8:52 am Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/16 elimination – RakeshKumar v Sulaimain Sulaimain ((IRQ)

Athletics
3:30 pm Men’s Javelin throw F57 – Final – Ranjeet Bhati

India schedule at Tokyo Paralympics
India schedule at Tokyo Paralympics

Telecast:

Indian sports enthusiasts can catch all the live actions from Day 4 at Paralympics on Eurosport and Eurosport HD. Paralympics Games are also getting televised on Doordarshan (DD).

Live-stream:

Fans can log in on the Discovery Plus app to live-stream the Paralympic Games featuring Indian players.

