Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Paddler Bhavina Patel Eyes Gold in Historic Final
Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Paddler Bhavina Patel Eyes Gold in Historic Final

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 5: Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel faces Ying Zhou of China in the final of the class 4 women’s singles table tennis.

News18.com | August 29, 2021, 06:35 IST
India's Para Table Tennis star Bhavina Patel

Event Highlights

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 5: Bhavina Patel takes on world No. 1 Ying Zhou of China in the final of the class 4 women’s singles table tennis. In fact, Bhavina had lost to her Chinese opponent in straight games in her first match in Tokyo Paralympics in the group stage. Jyoti Balyan will be in action in the Women’s Individual Compound 1/16 Elimination round. Rakesh Kumar along with Jyoti Balyan would look to go deep in the mixed team compound open archery event. They are seeded sixth but have a shot at reaching the semi-finals and hopefully beyond. Vinod Kumar will be in action in the Men’s Discus Throw – F52 event as Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal Chahar will compete in the Men’s High Jump – T47.

India Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics, August 29, 2021

Aug 29, 2021 06:35 (IST)

Today is India's National Sports Day on the birth anniversary of hockey player Major Dhyan Chand in honour of sportspersons.

Aug 29, 2021 06:21 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Day 5 (August 29) of the Tokyo Paralympics.

It's the big one, India's Bhavinaben Patel, who is already assured of a medal, takes on Ying Zhou of China in the Women’s Singles Class 4 final.

Here is India’s schedule at Tokyo Paralympics on August 29 2020:

Archery:

Time: 06:55 am (IST) | Jyoti Baliyan vs Kerrie-Louise Leonard (Ireland)

Time: 9:00 am (IST) | Mixed Team Compound 1/8 Elimination: Jyoti Baliyan and Rakesh Kumar

Table Tennis Class 4 final:

Time: 07:15 am (IST) | Bhavina Patel vs Zhou Ying (China)

Athletics

Time: 03:54 pm (IST) | Men’s Discus Throw F52: Vinod Kumar

Time: 03:58 pm (IST) | Men’s High Jump T47: Ram Pal, Nishad Kumar

Telecast:

Indians fans can watch the live actions from Day five of the Paralympic Games on Eurosport and Eurosport HD. The enthusiasts can also see Indian athletes in action at Doordarshan (DD).

Live-stream:

Indian fans can live stream Paralympic Games on the Eurosport app.

