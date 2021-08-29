Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Paddler Bhavina Patel Eyes Gold in Historic Final

Here is India’s schedule at Tokyo Paralympics on August 29 2020:

Archery:

Time: 06:55 am (IST) | Jyoti Baliyan vs Kerrie-Louise Leonard (Ireland)

Time: 9:00 am (IST) | Mixed Team Compound 1/8 Elimination: Jyoti Baliyan and Rakesh Kumar

Table Tennis Class 4 final:

Time: 07:15 am (IST) | Bhavina Patel vs Zhou Ying (China)

Athletics

Time: 03:54 pm (IST) | Men’s Discus Throw F52: Vinod Kumar

Time: 03:58 pm (IST) | Men’s High Jump T47: Ram Pal, Nishad Kumar

Telecast:

Indians fans can watch the live actions from Day five of the Paralympic Games on Eurosport and Eurosport HD. The enthusiasts can also see Indian athletes in action at Doordarshan (DD).

Live-stream:

Indian fans can live stream Paralympic Games on the Eurosport app.

