Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Javelin Thrower Devendra Jhajharia Begin Campaign

There could not have been a better tribute for hockey wizard Dhyan Chand as on his birth anniversary, celebrated as National Sports Day, India bagged two silver and one bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Sunday.

Paddler Bhavina Patel started what turned out to be a Super Sunday for India as she won a silver medal in the women’s singles Class 4 competition at the table tennis venue, capping off an incredible run during which she defeated the gold and silver medallist at the Rio Paralympics five years ago.

In the evening at the main Olympic Stadium, high jumper Nishad Kumar added another silver to India’s tally in men’s high jump T47, clearing the bar at 2.06, equalling the Asian record. Nishad finished second behind Roderick Townsend of the United States, who set a world record by clearing 2 metres and 15 cm.

Discus thrower Vinod Kumar added a bronze to the tally on the fifth day of competition at Tokyo 2020 by finishing third in the F52 event, hurling the disc to 19.91 metres for an Asian record.

India, who had failed to win a single medal on the first four days, finished the day at 42nd position behind Georgia, who has three silver medals. This takes to 15 India’s overall tally at the Paralympic Games — 4 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze medals.

Here’s a list of events where Indian athletes will compete on Monday, August 30:

Athletics

Men’s Discus Throw F56 Final: Yogesh Kathuniya, starts at 6:05 AM IST

Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final: Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia, starts at 7:33 AM IST

Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final: Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary, starts at 3:30 PM IST

Shooting

Women’s R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 qualification: Avani Lekhara, starts at 5:00 AM IST

Men’s R1 10 m air rifle standing SH1 qualification: Deepak Saini, Swaroop Unkalkar, starts at 7:15 AM IST

Women’s R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 final: Avani Lekhara (subject to qualification), starts at 7:30 AM IST

Men’s R1 10 m air rifle standing SH1 final: Deepak Saini, Swaroop Unkalkar (subject to qualification), starts at 9:45 AM IST

Where to watch?

Fans in India can watch live action from Day six of the Tokyo Paralympics on Eurosport/ Eurosport HD channels. The country’s national broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast events featuring Indian athletes.

Live Streaming Details

Sports enthusiasts looking to live stream the events on the internet will have to use the Eurosport app in the country.

