Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Mariyappan Thangavelu Begins Campaign, India Expected to Win More Medals

Two gold medals with world records, two silver medals with hefty throws, and a bronze medal made up India’s magical haul, a single day high at Tokyo 2020 that saw the country achieve its best-ever medal performance at the Paralympic Games on a sensational day.

India won five medals on Monday to take their tally at the Tokyo 2020 to seven — two gold, four silver, and one bronze and leapfrogged to 26th position in the medal table.

The five medals on Monday took India’s total medal count from the Paralympic Games to 19.

Shooter Avani Lekhara and javelin thrower Sumit Antil won the two gold medals. Devendra Jhajharia and Yogesh Kathuria claimed the silver medals in Javelin F46 and discus throw F56 while Sudar Singh Gurjar bagged a bronze medal in men’s javelin throw F46 for India on Monday.

Indians at the Paralympic Games on August 31 2021:

Shooting

6:00 am: P2 Women’s 10 m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification — Rubina Francis

8:30 am: P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final — Rubina if qualifies

8:30 am: P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification — Manish Narwal, Singhraj, Deepender Singh

11:00 am: P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final — if qualifies

Athletics

6:65 am: Women’s Shot Put F34 – Final — Bhagyashri Jadhav

7:08 am: Women’s 100m – T12 – Round 1 heat 2 — Simran Sharma

3:55 pm: Men’s High JumpT 63 final — Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar, and Varun Singh Bhati

4:46 pm: Women’s 100m T13 final — Simran if she qualifies

Archery

7:12 am: Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/8 Elimination — Rakesh Kumar v Marian Marecak (SVK)

8:34 am: Men’s 10m Individual Compound Open — quarterfinal Rakeshkumar if qualifies

Table tennis

8:00 am: Women’s Doubles – Classes 4-5 Quarterfinal — Bhavina Patel & Sonal Patel.

Where to watch?

Fans in India can watch live action from Day seven of the Tokyo Paralympics on Eurosport/ Eurosport HD channels. The country’s national broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast events featuring Indian athletes.

Live Streaming Details

Sports enthusiasts looking to live stream the events on the internet will have to use the Eurosport app in the country.

