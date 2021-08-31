Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Mariyappan Thangavelu Begins Campaign, India Expected to Win More Medals

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 7: Mariyappan Thangavelu, the Rio Paralympic gold medallist, will take the field to defend his title in Men’s High Jump T63 on what could be another big day at Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday. India will be looking for a clean sweep in this event as Varun Singh Bhati, the Rio 2016 bronze medallist, and Sharad Kumar too are in the fray. Shooters Rubina Francis will start the day for India in the P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification with the troika of Manish Narwal, Singhraj and Deependra Singh following suit.
Javelin thrower Sumit Antil produced a brilliant performance at the Tokyo Paralympics on Monday as he won the gold medal obliterating his own world record in the Men's Javelin F64 category with a…
India's gold medal-winning Olympian Neeraj Chopra has a special message...
We've seen some incredible medal-winning performances by Indian athletes over the past few days in the #Paralympics— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 30, 2021
I hope we give all our Paralympians as much love and support as possible over the next few days! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/m8uLJOmnOD
Two gold medals with world records, two silver medals with hefty throws, and a bronze medal made up India’s magical haul, a single day high at Tokyo 2020 that saw the country achieve its best-ever medal performance at the Paralympic Games on a sensational day.
India won five medals on Monday to take their tally at the Tokyo 2020 to seven — two gold, four silver, and one bronze and leapfrogged to 26th position in the medal table.
The five medals on Monday took India’s total medal count from the Paralympic Games to 19.
Shooter Avani Lekhara and javelin thrower Sumit Antil won the two gold medals. Devendra Jhajharia and Yogesh Kathuria claimed the silver medals in Javelin F46 and discus throw F56 while Sudar Singh Gurjar bagged a bronze medal in men’s javelin throw F46 for India on Monday.
Shooting
6:00 am: P2 Women’s 10 m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification — Rubina Francis
8:30 am: P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final — Rubina if qualifies
8:30 am: P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification — Manish Narwal, Singhraj, Deepender Singh
11:00 am: P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final — if qualifies
Athletics
6:65 am: Women’s Shot Put F34 – Final — Bhagyashri Jadhav
7:08 am: Women’s 100m – T12 – Round 1 heat 2 — Simran Sharma
3:55 pm: Men’s High JumpT 63 final — Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar, and Varun Singh Bhati
4:46 pm: Women’s 100m T13 final — Simran if she qualifies
Archery
7:12 am: Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/8 Elimination — Rakesh Kumar v Marian Marecak (SVK)
8:34 am: Men’s 10m Individual Compound Open — quarterfinal Rakeshkumar if qualifies
Table tennis
8:00 am: Women’s Doubles – Classes 4-5 Quarterfinal — Bhavina Patel & Sonal Patel.
Where to watch?
Fans in India can watch live action from Day seven of the Tokyo Paralympics on Eurosport/ Eurosport HD channels. The country’s national broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast events featuring Indian athletes.
Live Streaming Details
Sports enthusiasts looking to live stream the events on the internet will have to use the Eurosport app in the country.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here