Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Mariyappan Thangavelu Begins Campaign, India Expected to Win More Medals
Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Mariyappan Thangavelu Begins Campaign, India Expected to Win More Medals

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 7: Shooters Rubina Francis will start the day for India in the P2 Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification as Mariyappan Thangavelu begins his Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games campaign in Men's High Jump T63.

News18.com | August 31, 2021, 07:08 IST
Indian para athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu

Event Highlights

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 7: Mariyappan Thangavelu, the Rio Paralympic gold medallist, will take the field to defend his title in Men’s High Jump T63 on what could be another big day at Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday. India will be looking for a clean sweep in this event as Varun Singh Bhati, the Rio 2016 bronze medallist, and Sharad Kumar too are in the fray. Shooters Rubina Francis will start the day for India in the P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification with the troika of Manish Narwal, Singhraj and Deependra Singh following suit.

India Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics, August 31, 2021

Aug 31, 2021 07:08 (IST)

Paralympics: Athletics

India's Bhagyashri Jadhav posts her personal best with a best of 7.00, on her last attempt,  in the Women’s Shot Put F34 Final.

 
Aug 31, 2021 07:01 (IST)

Paralympics: Athletics

India's Bhagyashri Jadhav is in action next in the Women’s Shot Put F34 Final.

Aug 31, 2021 06:46 (IST)
EXCLUSIVE | Pride in My Mother's Eyes Was Most Special: Paralympics Gold Medallist Sumit Antil

Javelin thrower Sumit Antil produced a brilliant performance at the Tokyo Paralympics on Monday as he won the gold medal obliterating his own world record in the Men's Javelin F64 category with a…

Aug 31, 2021 06:39 (IST)

Tokyo Paralympics: Shooting

India's Rubina Francis starts is currently in 3rd position in the P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification.

Aug 31, 2021 06:23 (IST)

India's gold medal-winning Olympian Neeraj Chopra has a special message...

Aug 31, 2021 06:15 (IST)

Tokyo Paralympics: Shooting

India's Rubina Francis starts the day in the P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification.

Aug 31, 2021 06:03 (IST)

Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage of India's campaign on August 31 at the Tokyo Paralympics.

India Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics, August 31, 2021

Two gold medals with world records, two silver medals with hefty throws, and a bronze medal made up India’s magical haul, a single day high at Tokyo 2020 that saw the country achieve its best-ever medal performance at the Paralympic Games on a sensational day.

India won five medals on Monday to take their tally at the Tokyo 2020 to seven — two gold, four silver, and one bronze and leapfrogged to 26th position in the medal table.

The five medals on Monday took India’s total medal count from the Paralympic Games to 19.

Shooter Avani Lekhara and javelin thrower Sumit Antil won the two gold medals. Devendra Jhajharia and Yogesh Kathuria claimed the silver medals in Javelin F46 and discus throw F56 while Sudar Singh Gurjar bagged a bronze medal in men’s javelin throw F46 for India on Monday.

Indians at the Paralympic Games on August 31 2021:

Shooting

6:00 am: P2 Women’s 10 m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification — Rubina Francis

8:30 am: P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final — Rubina if qualifies

8:30 am: P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification — Manish Narwal, Singhraj, Deepender Singh

11:00 am: P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final — if qualifies

Athletics

6:65 am: Women’s Shot Put F34 – Final — Bhagyashri Jadhav

7:08 am: Women’s 100m – T12 – Round 1 heat 2 — Simran Sharma

3:55 pm: Men’s High JumpT 63 final — Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar, and Varun Singh Bhati

4:46 pm: Women’s 100m T13 final — Simran if she qualifies

Archery

7:12 am: Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/8 Elimination — Rakesh Kumar v Marian Marecak (SVK)

8:34 am: Men’s 10m Individual Compound Open — quarterfinal Rakeshkumar if qualifies

Table tennis

8:00 am: Women’s Doubles – Classes 4-5 Quarterfinal — Bhavina Patel & Sonal Patel.

Where to watch?

Fans in India can watch live action from Day seven of the Tokyo Paralympics on Eurosport/ Eurosport HD channels. The country’s national broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast events featuring Indian athletes.

Live Streaming Details

Sports enthusiasts looking to live stream the events on the internet will have to use the Eurosport app in the country.

