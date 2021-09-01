Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Shooters, Avani Likhara, Deepak Saini and Sidhartha Babu kicked off India’s action on day 8 of the Tokyo Paralympics. Competing in the Mixed 10m Air Rifle event where only eight off 47 participants qualify for the final, Avani, Deepak and Sidhartha were all lagging outside top 10 in the midway through the event with Avani being the closest to make it through. At the end, Avani finished 27th, Sidhartha Babu 40th and Deepak Saini 43rd.
Next Indian in action would be Suyash Jadhav, who will compete in Men’s 100m Breast Stroke SB7 Final. His event starts at 1:30pm IST. Our para-shuttlers PRamod Bhagat, Palak Kohli and Manoj Sarkar begin their Tokyo Olympics journey today, with Pramod and Palak taking part in Mixed Doubles SL3 SU5, their match starts at 2:30pm IST. Palak Kohli then takes part in Women’s Singles SU5 match at 5:10pm which will be followed by Manoj Sarkar taking on Pramod Bhagat in MEn’s Singles SL3 Group match. In between these matches, Amit Kumar Saroha and Dharambir will take part in MEn’s Club Throw F51 final, starting 3:55pm.
Day 7 RECAP
Ace Indian para shooter Singhraj Adhana won India’s first medal on the seventh day of the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. He won a bronze medal in Men’s P1 10 m air pistol SH1 event after scoring 216.8. On the other hand, another Indian shooter Manish Narwal, who topped the qualification round of the same category, finished at the 7th spot in the final.
It was also a disappointing outing for Rubina Francis as she finished at the seventh spot in the women’s P2 10 m air pistol SH1 event.
In archery, Rakesh Kumar bowed out from Men’s Individual Compound Open event in the quarterfinals after losing to China’s Ai Xinliang 143-145 in a thrilling match.
Meanwhile, Bhavina Patel, who won India’s first medal in the ongoing Paralympic Games in Women’s Singles Class 4 last week, on Tuesday was knocked out from women’s doubles after losing to China 0-3 in the quarterfinals of Women’s Doubles – Classes 4-5. Bhavina teamed up with Sonal Patel for the women’s doubles.
In athletics, while Simran finished at the 5th spot in Heat 2 in the Women’s 100m T13 event, Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav finished at the 7th position in Women’s Shot Put F34 category.
India had a decent outing on the seventh day of the Paralympic Games. Now here are the events featuring India on the 8th of the Paralympics:
Events:
Badminton
Time: 02:30 pm (IST)
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 (Group B match): Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli vs Faustine Noël and Lucas Mazur (France)
Time: 05:10 pm (IST)
Women’s Singles SU5 (Group A match): Palak Kohli vs Ayako Suzuki (Japan)
Time: 5:50 pm (IST)
Men’s Singles SL3 (Group A match): Manoj Sarkar vs Pramod Bhagat
Athletics
Time: 03:55 pm (IST)
Men’s Club Throw F51: Amit Kumar Saroha and Dharambir Nain
Telecast:
The live telecast of events featuring Indian athletes on the eighth day of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games is available on Eurosport and Eurosport HD. Indian sports enthusiasts can also watch the 8th day’s events on their television sets on Doordarshan (DD).
Live-stream:
Indian spectators can live-stream the eighth-day event from the Tokyo Paralympics on the Eurosport app.
