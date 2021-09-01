Day 7 RECAP

Ace Indian para shooter Singhraj Adhana won India’s first medal on the seventh day of the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. He won a bronze medal in Men’s P1 10 m air pistol SH1 event after scoring 216.8. On the other hand, another Indian shooter Manish Narwal, who topped the qualification round of the same category, finished at the 7th spot in the final.

It was also a disappointing outing for Rubina Francis as she finished at the seventh spot in the women’s P2 10 m air pistol SH1 event.

In archery, Rakesh Kumar bowed out from Men’s Individual Compound Open event in the quarterfinals after losing to China’s Ai Xinliang 143-145 in a thrilling match.

Meanwhile, Bhavina Patel, who won India’s first medal in the ongoing Paralympic Games in Women’s Singles Class 4 last week, on Tuesday was knocked out from women’s doubles after losing to China 0-3 in the quarterfinals of Women’s Doubles – Classes 4-5. Bhavina teamed up with Sonal Patel for the women’s doubles.

In athletics, while Simran finished at the 5th spot in Heat 2 in the Women’s 100m T13 event, Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav finished at the 7th position in Women’s Shot Put F34 category.

India had a decent outing on the seventh day of the Paralympic Games. Now here are the events featuring India on the 8th of the Paralympics:

Events:

Badminton

Time: 02:30 pm (IST)

Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 (Group B match): Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli vs Faustine Noël and Lucas Mazur (France)

Time: 05:10 pm (IST)

Women’s Singles SU5 (Group A match): Palak Kohli vs Ayako Suzuki (Japan)

Time: 5:50 pm (IST)

Men’s Singles SL3 (Group A match): Manoj Sarkar vs Pramod Bhagat

Athletics

Time: 03:55 pm (IST)

Men’s Club Throw F51: Amit Kumar Saroha and Dharambir Nain

Telecast:

The live telecast of events featuring Indian athletes on the eighth day of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games is available on Eurosport and Eurosport HD. Indian sports enthusiasts can also watch the 8th day’s events on their television sets on Doordarshan (DD).

Live-stream:

Indian spectators can live-stream the eighth-day event from the Tokyo Paralympics on the Eurosport app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here