Here we take a look at India’s fixture in the colossal event on the ninth day of the Paralympics:

Shooting

Time: 05:15 am (IST)

Mixed P3 – 25 m pistol SH1: Akash & Rahul Jakhar

Badminton

Time: 05:30 am (IST)

Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5: Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli vs Cheng Hefang and Ma Huihui (China)

Time: 06:10 am (IST)

Men’s Singles SL4: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj vs Jan Niklas Pott (Germany)

Time: 06:50 am (IST)

Men’s Singles SL4: Tarun Dhillon vs Siripong Teamarrom (Thailand)

Time: 08:50 am (IST)

Women’s Singles SL4: Parul Parmar vs Cheng Hefang (China)

Time: 09:30 am (IST)

Men’s Singles SS6: Krishna Nagar vs Didin Taresoh (Malaysia)

Para Canoeing

Time: 06:10 am (IST)

Women’s VL2: Prachi Yadav

Taekwondo

Time: 07:15 am (IST)

Women’s K44 -49kg: Aruna Tanwar vs Danijela Jovanovic (Serbia)

Athletics

Men’s Shot Put F35: Arvind Malik

Telecast:

Indian fans can catch the live action on their television sets on Eurosport and Eurosport HD from the ninth day of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. The live coverage from the marquee event is also available on Doordarshan (DD).

Live-stream:

The live stream of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games from the ninth day featuring Indian athletes is available on the Eurosport app.

