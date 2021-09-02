CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News»Other Sports»Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Shooters Akash and Rahul Jakhar in Action; Shuttlers Palak-Parul Lose First Match
Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Here is the full schedule of the Indians at the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday.

News18.com | September 02, 2021, 05:55 IST
Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: The ongoing 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games arethe most successful one for India as for the first time in the history of the event they have ten medals (two gold, five silver, three bronze). Ace Indian shooter Avani Lekhara won the first goal medal for India in the Women’s 10m air rifle SH1 event while Sumit Antil won the second yellow metal for India in the men’s T64 javelin event.

On Tuesday, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar added two more medals to India’s tally as they wonsilver and bronze respectively in the men’s high jump event.

However, it was a disappointing day for the Indian contingent in the Paralympic Games today as they went medalless.

Sep 02, 2021 05:55 (IST)

Tokyo Paralympics Live Updates: Badminton

The Indian pair of Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar lost their Group B first match 7-21, 5-21 to Chinese second seeded pair of Hefang Cheng and Huihui Ma. The match lasted for only 20 minutes.

Sep 02, 2021 05:43 (IST)

Tokyo Paralympics Live Updates: Badminton

Meanwhile, Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar's Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 match is underway and the Indian pair has lost the first game 7-21 to Chinese second seeded pair of Hefang Cheng and Huihui Ma

Sep 02, 2021 05:20 (IST)

Tokyo Paralympics: Shooting

The Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification round is underway, India's Akash and Rahul Jakhar are both in relay 1 and it has been a decent start for both

Sep 02, 2021 05:06 (IST)

Here is the full event list of the day.

Sep 02, 2021 05:05 (IST)

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Tokyo Paralympics.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates: Shooters Akash and Rahul Jakhar in Action; Shuttlers Palak-Parul Lose First Match
Para-shooters Akash and Rahul Jakhar begin Tokyo Paralympics journey (Twitter)

Here we take a look at India’s fixture in the colossal event on the ninth day of the Paralympics:

Shooting

Time: 05:15 am (IST)

Mixed P3 – 25 m pistol SH1: Akash & Rahul Jakhar

Badminton

Time: 05:30 am (IST)

Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5: Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli vs Cheng Hefang and Ma Huihui (China)

Time: 06:10 am (IST)

Men’s Singles SL4: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj vs Jan Niklas Pott (Germany)

Time: 06:50 am (IST)

Men’s Singles SL4: Tarun Dhillon vs Siripong Teamarrom (Thailand)

Time: 08:50 am (IST)

Women’s Singles SL4: Parul Parmar vs Cheng Hefang (China)

Time: 09:30 am (IST)

Men’s Singles SS6: Krishna Nagar vs Didin Taresoh (Malaysia)

Para Canoeing

Time: 06:10 am (IST)

Women’s VL2: Prachi Yadav

Taekwondo

Time: 07:15 am (IST)

Women’s K44 -49kg: Aruna Tanwar vs Danijela Jovanovic (Serbia)

Athletics

Men’s Shot Put F35: Arvind Malik

Telecast:

Indian fans can catch the live action on their television sets on Eurosport and Eurosport HD from the ninth day of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. The live coverage from the marquee event is also available on Doordarshan (DD).

Live-stream:

The live stream of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games from the ninth day featuring Indian athletes is available on the Eurosport app.

