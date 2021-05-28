Tom Phillips Dropped From WWE’s Commentary Panel: Report

A month after dropping 10 star wrestlers from the Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown due to budget cuts, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) universe has now cut ties with a number of grapplers, trainees, and referees from the NXT roster and WWE Performance Center. According to a new report, former WWE Raw commentator Tom Phillips is the latest high profile name to join the list.

The news about Phillips’ departure was confirmed by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. Earlier, there were reports doing rounds on the internet that Phillips could return to the WWE RAW commentary panel following the release of Adnan Virk. However, the speculations were proven wrong after it was confirmed that Virk would be replaced by Jimmy Smith.

Smith has worked as a co-host for the television show Fight Quest on the Discovery Channel alongside Doug Anderson. Previously, he has worked with Bellator, UFC, and Premier Boxing Champions as a commentator.

Phillips has been with the WWE team for the last 10 years. He has commented and narrated in numerous matches for the company during his time. Phillips started his journey with WWE way back in 2012. Initially, he used to conduct interviews during Monday Night Raw, when the WWE app was first launched. Later, it became the WWE Network app.

He is also among a very few and elite list of commentators, who has worked with every WWE show that the sports entertainment company currently produces like Raw, Smackdown, NXT., NXT UK, Main Event. He was also part of shows that the WWE has discontinued like Superstars.

He also held lead play-by-play announcers’ position on Monday night Raw from January 26, 2020, to April 12th, 2021. Phillips replaced Vic Joseph to become the lead announcer before he was succeeded by Adnan Virk. Earlier this week, Virk and WWE mutually part ways just two months after joining the company.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here