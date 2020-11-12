News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Tomlin Re-signs With Braves, To Earn $1 Million In 2021

Righthander Josh Tomlin has signed a $1 million contract to return for a third season with the Atlanta Braves.

ATLANTA: Right-hander Josh Tomlin is staying with the Atlanta Braves, agreeing to a one-year contract that guarantees $1.25 million.

Tomlin has a $1 million salary next season, and the deal announced Wednesday includes a $1.25 million club option with a $250,000 buyout. He had a $1 million salary this year and earned $370,370 in prorated pay for the shortened season with the NL East champions.

The 36-year-old was 2-2 with a 4.76 ERA in 17 games. He had a 2.95 ERA in 12 relief appearance and had a 6.33 ERA in five starts. He became a free agent after the World Series.

Tomlin signed with Atlanta in 2019 following nine seasons with Cleveland. He has a 4.69 career ERA. He 1.31 walks per nine innings ranks best among all active pitchers with at least 900 innings.

Tomlin made Atlanta’s opening day roster this season after signing a minor league deal that included an invitation to spring training.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  First Published: November 12, 2020, 2:21 IST
