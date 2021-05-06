Tommaso Ciampa Posts His Before and After Picture of Jaw-dropping Body Transformation

You cannot claim to be a true WWE fan if you do not know “The Blackheart,” Tommaso Ciampa. The WWE wrestler posted a before-and-after transformation picture on Thursday, in which, he is showing off the mind-blowing transformation of his body. He also shared the story of how he underwent this incredible change. He writes that this 13-week transformation was a result of highly regulated eating and strict training. During these weeks, he prepared, weighed and cooked six meals a day without a single cheat meal.

In awe of his physical transformation, fans wrote in comments that the legend is back. The star wrestler underwent neck surgery in March 2019 after which he gave up his NXT championship -a world championship in wrestling created by WWE — because of the injury. After the surgery, Ciampa returned to the ring in October 2019 and won a few matches but he could not reclaim his NXT championship. In his Instagram post, Ciampa also wrote that he is celebrating two years of his “career-ending neck surgery.” One of the most influential NXT champions according to the WWE website, Ciampa is about to be 36 years old on his coming birthday onMay 8.

Father of a baby daughter, Ciampa did not let the excuse of “being a dad” come in the way of his training. Ciampa was not out of shape before this makeover, his ‘before’ photo in itself is quite impressive but the ‘after’ photo is reeking of his strength and determination.

Ciampa thanked his wife Jessie Ward and his trainer AJ Sims for their support. Listing his motivations for the rigorous physical training, he wrote that he wanted to push himself beyond his limits and take the control of things that he can.

According to the wrestler, this training was also as much of a mental health journey as it was physically. Ciampa has been a one-time winner of the NXT championship.

