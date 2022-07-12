Tommy Fury Hits Out at Father's 'Not in Training' Remark Over Jake Paul Fight

British Television sensation Tommy Fury has lashed out at his father’s claims that he was “not exactly in training” ahead of his terminated bout against American YouTuber Jake Paul. The Brit was scheduled to cross swords with long-time nemesis Jake at the Madison Square Garden on August 6. But he was forced to withdraw from the much-anticipated bout after he was barred from entering the USA.

Looking in from the outside, Tommy’s father, John Fury, implied that his son was not entirely prepared for the bout and claimed that “the whole thing wasn’t right.”

Infuriated by his father’s comments, the 23-year-old took to Twitter and went on a rampage, blasting out the “rumours” that had spread online.

“I just want to get one thing straight. This fight didn’t take place because I couldn’t get into the country. Not because I wasn’t training or wasn’t fit,” he said on Twitter.

Tommy Fury had reached Heathrow Airport in London to travel to the US. However, he was barred from boarding the flight. He asserted in a social media video that he and his team had “no idea” why he was denied admission.

“I was ready and raring to go. I was at the airport Monday morning with my whole team, ready to fly out and ready to get the show on the road. I could not get in the country and that’s why this fight didn’t happen.” the 23-year-old added.

Jake has now announced that he will take on Hasim Rahman Jr, the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman as his opponent. The match will be scheduled as the same main event that was supposed to happen on August 6.

This was the second time that the highly anticipated bout between the two social media influencers was cancelled. Previously, Fury had backed out from a scheduled bout in the month of December 2021 due to an abdominal injury that he acquired during training.

