Next Story
Tommy Paul, Right At Home, Wins Opener At Delray Beach
Tommy Paul made the most of his homecourt advantage Thursday, sweeping Ji Sung Nam of South Korea 61, 64 in the first round at the Delray Beach Open.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: January 08, 2021, 04:15 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
DELRAY BEACH, Fla.: Tommy Paul made the most of his home-court advantage Thursday, sweeping Ji Sung Nam of South Korea 6-1, 6-4 in the first round at the Delray Beach Open.
Paul, who lives in Delray Beach, came into the tournament seeded fifth and ranked a career-high No. 52.
Gianluca Mager of Italy rallied past American Ryan Harrison 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Thiago Monteiro beat fellow Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci 6-3, 7-5.
The hard-court tournament was moved up to early January as part of a shuffling of the professional tennis tour schedules during the pandemic.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports