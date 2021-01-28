Tomori Eyeing Title After Frantic Start To Loan At AC Milan

MILAN: Fikayo Tomori was thrown right into the fray at AC Milan.

The defender made his debut as an early substitute in the Italian Cup quarterfinals against rival Inter Milan only four days after joining Milan on loan from Chelsea.

“I want to help the team as much as I can and the best way to do that is on the pitch … it was nice for me to play my first game, the 23-year-old Tomori said Thursday. The game was a derby. When its a derby its very intense and very emotional, which is good.

In England, theres a lot of games like this. Here its a bit different but the spirit and the intensity was much the same and I like these kind of situations.

Milan lost 2-1 on Tuesday after forward Zlatan Ibrahimovi was sent off, but Tomori had an impressive debut after replacing the injured Simon Kjr.

Milan is also battling Inter for the Serie A title, which it last won 10 years ago. The team is two points ahead of second-place Inter.

Im very happy to be here, to be playing again, to come to this club in a good moment, Tomori said. The history of Milan is trophies. To be in this position that were in now and to not think about winning the scudetto is something that we shouldnt be doing.

We should be thinking about winning the scudetto. We cant be afraid of saying we want to win it and we can win it. We have to have this kind of motivation and goal to win it.

Tomori was born in Canada to Nigerian parents but represents England. He spent his youth career at Chelsea, but has also had loan spells at Brighton, Hull and Derby.

This time, he not only has to contend with a change of club but a change of country, too.

Obviously Ive come to Italy and I dont really know much Italian, Tomori said. When the manager speaks Im trying to piece together what hes saying. But everyone since Ive been here has been helpful, helping me translate and helping me understand what the manager wants and what everyone is saying. So the transition hasnt really been too hard.

And Ive always wanted to try something new. I know theres more to life than the Premier League and England and everything like that. I was always ready to go abroad and to try something different and to improve myself and develop myself not only as a footballer but as a person. I know Im in the right place to do that and probably one of the best places in the world to do so.

Tomori was signed the same week that Milan acquired forward Mario Manduki. He said having to defend against him and Ibrahimovi in training as well as playing with them can only help him develop.

Playing with players like Ibrahimovic and Manduki, players that have played at the highest highest level in football, is great, Tomori said. The way that you see them not only on the pitch but off the pitch, you see how they act and the things they say in the changing room to motivate the team.

“Its important to watch that and to try and learn from them. Playing against them of course you learn new things and you see what its like to defend against the top, top players. Its definitely something Im looking forward to doing more, to help me improve myself. Im happy theyre on my team during the games though.

