Tonga's Flag-bearer Pita Taufatofua Shines Again in Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics on Friday was quite different from the usual opening ceremonies given the coronavirus scare in the country. However, one thing that remained as usual was taekwondo athlete Pita Taufatofua of Tonga who continued the tradition of bearing the country’s flag in his traditional Tongan skirt and oiled-up chest which he proudly flaunted.

This was the third time Taufatofua grabbed the attention of Olympics viewers world over with his glistened muscular torso. The fact was pointed out by the official Twitter handle of the Olympics as well. On Friday, Olympics’ Twitter handle shared a collage of three pictures that featured Taufatofua’s all three appearances in the opening ceremony of Olympics. The first time Taufatofua impressed viewers with his washboard abs was in Rio 2016 followed by the winter Olympics in PyeongChang 2018. During the Winter Olympics, Taufatofua competed in cross-country skiing. Taufatofua continued the tradition once again on Friday with his Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony appearance.

Olympics tweeted the collage and mentioned in the caption, “Rio 2016, PyeongChang 2018, Tokyo 2020, If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Taufatofua bore the Tongan flag along with Malia Paseka, country’s first female Olympian to compete in taekwondo. As he tweeted the picture from the opening ceremony, Taufatofua wrote, “A special congratulations to our Flag Bearer, Malia Paseka. She did an amazing job leading the way for more participation of females and youth in sport in Tonga. So proud to walk alongside our first ever female taekwondo Olympian!”

A special congratulations to our Flag Bearer, Malia Paseka. She did an amazing job leading the way for more participation of females and youth in sport in Tonga. So proud to walk along side our first ever female taekwondo Olympian!-@olympics @tokyo2020 @worldtaekwondo.pr pic.twitter.com/nb5wyj3ImV— Pita Taufatofua (@pitaTofua) July 23, 2021

However Taufatofua was not the only one who grabbed eyeballs with his muscular bare chest entry. Olympics quote tweeted its original tweet and shared the picture of Vanuatu’s flag bearer Rower Riilio Rii, who also pulled off the shirtless-dazzling look. The caption of the tweet read, “Pita, we see you and we raise you.”

Taufatofua’s impressive flag bearing entry is representative of his small island nation, situated in Oceania, and the centuries of history behind it.

