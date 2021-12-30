According to reports, Toni Storm has left WWE. The 26-year-old reportedly asked for her release from the company just days after she sparred with Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s title during last Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of the show.

The story going around WWE is that the New Zealand professional wrestler requested her release, and it was granted, according to Fightful and PWInsider. Storm was recently involved in a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at a Live Event in Washington, DC and booked her flight home on Wednesday morning.

There are also no incidents to suggest that the Triple Threat match somehow was why she took this step.

It is also being reported that an internal memo was issued to announce Storm’s departure to the roster that did not mention budget cuts, and her name was the only one listed.

After being drafted to the Main roster this past summer, at Survivor Series, Toni Storm represented the blue brand in the women’s elimination tag team match. She was recently involved in a blue brand feud with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

The New Zealand-born wrestler first started working with WWE in 2017 for the inaugural Mae Young Classic. She then signed with WWE a year later and competed in the WWE UK Title Tournament event. She won the 2018 Mae Young Classic at the all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view.

Storm was called up to the main NXT brand in the United States only last year. The 26-year-old made her SmackDown debut with a win over current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega on July 23.

