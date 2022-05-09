Tony Ferguson Issues a Statement on Instagram After Getting Brutally Knocked Out at UFC 274

Tony Ferguson was brutally knocked out by Michael Chandler at UFC 274. After he was viciously thrashed, Tony was carted off to a hospital for a medical check-up.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

According to MMA journalist Mike Bohn, Tony’s CT scan was negative and he was discharged.

UFC officials tell us CT Scan for Tony Ferguson was NEGATIVE and he's been discharged from a local hospital here in Phoenix. #UFC274— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) May 8, 2022

“UFC officials tell us CT Scan for Tony Ferguson was NEGATIVE and he’s been discharged from a local hospital here in Phoenix. #UFC274", read Bohn’s tweet.

In the blockbuster match, Chandler flat-lined Ferguson with a picture-perfect front kick. The vicious kick from Chandler briefly disfigured Ferguson.

Consequently, Chandler celebrated wildly after his cold-blooded kick sent the Gila River Arena into a state of pandemonium. With the comprehensive win, Chandler snapped a two-match losing streak.

On the other hand, Tony Ferguson suffered a humiliating defeat upon his return to the octagon after almost a year. It is worth noting that this is the fourth consecutive defeat for the No.7-ranked lightweight fighter.

However, Tony Ferguson has vowed to make a comeback despite suffering a brutal stoppage defeat at the hands of Michael Chandler at UFC 274.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @TonyFergusonxt (@tonyfergusonxt)

Ferguson has issued a statement on his Instagram following his loss at UFC 274. Ferguson has written, “Congratulations to Michael Chandler on his victory at UFC 274. Had lots of fun in there, you fans are f****** wild! I love this s***! Feels good to be back & hungry again. We were just getting started. Best of luck in your next fight champ. For the love of the game. -CSO-."

UFC president Dana White was very impressed by the knockout win of Michael Chandler.

“That was the most vicious knockout I’ve ever seen," White said in the post-fight press conference.

“Tony looked damn good right up until he got caught. And you know in this game that anybody can get caught with anything”, White further added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.