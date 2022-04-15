Took Up Weightlifting While Trying to Lose Weight: National Record Holder Ann Mariya

National record holder Ann Mariya’s initiation to weightlifting was by accident as she developed a liking for the sport while lifting weights in a gym to shed excess body fat.

“My mother wanted me to lose weight so asked me to start going to a gym. I was introduced to weightlifting in that gym and that’s how my journey started in the sport," Mariya said.

“Weightlifting is a very technical sport. If one doesn’t have good technique then one will not be able to lift," said the lifter from Kerala, who is taking part in the upcoming Khelo India University Games here.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Mariya broke the national record in the women’s +87kg category at the National Weightlifting Championship in Bhubaneswar in March with an aggregate of 231kg.

Her first medal also came from powerlifting and not from weightlifting.

“I took part in powerlifting first. I won a gold medal in my first powerlifting competition, where I represented my district - Thrissur.

Advertisement

“Then I took part in a state weightlifting competition and I won a silver. I keep focussing on improving my technique with each practice session."

She expressed her excitement about taking part in the Khelo India University Games beginning here from April 24.

“KIUG is a very big platform. I won gold in the last KIUG in Bhubaneswar. It will help the athletes to go up the ranks in their careers," she said in a release.

She is upbeat about her chances of representing India at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships later this year.

“My biggest dream is to win a medal for India. I have been selected to train at the Indian camp in Patiala. I have received this opportunity after winning the gold at the National Weightlifting Championship.

“The athletes are being trained for the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships there. I have a good chance to represent India in the competition and I feel I have a chance to win a gold medal there as well," said Mariya, who will represent Mangalore University in the KIUG.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.