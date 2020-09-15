Top 10 Richest Footballers in the World in 2020 - In Pictures

The Argentine Lionel Messi just edged it past his Portuguese rival in Forbes rich list and remains the World's Richest Soccer Player for the year 2020. In the list released by Forbes, Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi's total earnings are 126 million dollars. Followed by Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo ranks second the Forbes Richest Footballers list with earnings of 117 million dollars. Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe came in at third and fourth respectively in the annual rich list released by Forbes.

From Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to Mohammad Salah, here we take a look at the top 10 richest footballers in the World in 2020, according to the Forbes.