Top 100 Pro Wrestlers of 2020

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., now known as WWE is one of the most profitable professional wrestling outfits in the world. The Stamford, Connecticut headquartered WWE was founded in 1950 and now after multiple iterations in name and ownership changes now also refers to professional wrestling promotion. It organises the largest promotion of pro wrestling in the world with close to 450 plus live events in a year with global viewership of 800 million in 28 languages.

As the year comes to an end, Pro Wrestling Illustrated previewed its annual PWI 100 rankings. Here we take a look at the top 100 pro-wrestlers to round off to what's been an unique year in WWE.

1 Jon Moxley

Previously ranked 20, the Cincinnati-born scaled up to the number one spot as he currently reigns as the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) World Champion for and the IWGP United States Champion for New Japan.

2 Adam Cole

The longest reigning WWE NXT Champion and Face Turn and is the leader of The Undisputed Era, alongside Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong. He is known for his meticulous in-ring attack and exclamatory 'Adam Cole, Bay Bay!' introduction

3 Chris Jericho

He is best known for his appearances in WWE between 1999 and 2018. Jericho has been named by industry colleagues and journalists as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He is currently signed up AEW to bring some credibility to a younger generation.

4-Drew McIntyre

The Scottish born pro wrestler, who has been in and out of WWE circuits, now performs on the Raw brand under the ring name Drew McIntyre. He is the current WWE Champion in his second reign. He also became the first person to win the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, in 2017.

5-Tetsuya Naito

Naito is signed up with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) where he is the leader of the Los Ingobernables de Japon faction.Currently, the Japanese wrestler holds both IWGP Heavyweight Champion in his third reign, and the IWGP Intercontinental Champion in his record sixth reign.

6-Kazuchika Okada

The New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) signed wrestler is a five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, making him also a five-time world champion.

7-Cody Rhodes

The son of wrestler Dusty Rhodes and the half-brother of fellow wrestler Dustin Runnels, Rhodes is signed to All Elite Wrestling as an in-ring performer and executive vice president. He is also known for his tenure in WWE.

8-Seth Rollins

The American pro wrestler is currently signed to WWE, he performs on the SmackDown brand under the ring name Seth Rollins. He was named as the No.1 wrestler twice earlier.

9-Kofi Kingston

The Ghanian-American pro wrestler is currently signed to WWE and performs in the RAW brand under the ring name Kofi Kingston. He is one half of the reigning WWE Raw Tag Team Champions with Xavier Woods. The duo are in their third reign.

10-A.J. Styles

Allen Neal Jones currently signed to WWE where he performs on the Raw brand under the ring name A.J. Styles (also stylized as AJ Styles). As part of the 2020 Draft in October, he was drafted back to the Raw brand. He was previously ranked three in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated rankings.

11- Keith Lee

Known for his work in Ring of Honor (ROH), as well as on the independent circuit, Lee is currently with WWE, where he performs on the Raw brand. He ranked 157 previously.

12-Brock Lesnar

The retired mixed martial artist and retired professional football player is best known for his time in WWE.He is a five-time WWE Champion and a three time and the longest reigning WWE Universal Champion.

13-Kenny Omega

The Canadian-born Japanese pro wrestler is best known for his tenure in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, during which he held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and the IWGP Intercontinental Championship among others. Omega was ranked eight in the previous list.

14-Roman Reigns

The current WWE Universal Champion in his second reign, Reigns debuted in 2010 and is a prolific champion in WWE. He is part of the Anoa'i wrestling family. He is currently signed to WWE and performs on the SmackDown brand under the ring name Roman Reigns.

15- Nick Aldis

Right now, Aldis is signed by the National Wrestling Alliance, where he is the current NWA World's Heavyweight Champion. Previously, he was known for his time in Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling under the ring name Magnus.

16-Bray Wyatt

The third-generation professional wrestler is currently signed to WWE and performs under the ring name 'The Fiend', 'The Fiend Bray Wyatt', or simply Bray Wyatt. He ranked 169 previously.

17-Kota Ibushi

The Japanese professional wrestler and martial artist signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). Ibushi is a former NEVER Openweight Champion, three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and a one-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion.

18-Rush

The Mexican luchador (Spanish for professional wrestler), is better known under the ring name Rush. He is known for his time performing for the Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) as well as the U.S. based Ring of Honor (ROH) where he is current ROH World Champion.

19-Braun Strowman

The American professional wrestler and former strongman is currently signed to WWE, where he performs on the Raw brand under the ring name Braun Strowman. He earned the moniker 'The Monster Among Men' as he's been portrayed as an unstoppable monster.

20-Jacob Fatu

Fatu is a member of the Anoa?i family and currently signed to Major League Wrestling. He is a member of the Contra Unit and the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

21-Will Ospreay

The English pro wrestler and promoter is currently signed up with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) and British promotion Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro). Ospreay is the current British Heavyweight Champion. He was ranked 10 in the previous edition.

22-MJF

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, commonly known as MJF, is an American professional wrestler signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). He has also worked on the American independent circuit appearing most notably for Combat Zone Wrestling(CZW).

23-Aleister Black

The Dutch pro wrestler is currently signed to WWE, where he performs on the SmackDown brand under the ring name AleisterBlack. He had previously worked for promotions across Europe, United States, and Japan, under the ring name Tommy End.

24-Kento Miyahara

Miyahara is currently signed with the All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW), where he is a former four-time Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion. He has also won AJPW's World Tag Team Championship, followed it with AJPW's top title, the Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship in 2016, to become its youngest title winner.

25 Walter

Born Walter Hahn and is currently signed to WWE, where he performs on the NXT UK brand under his forename WALTER. He is the reigning NXT United Kingdom Champion and is the leader of the Imperium stable which features Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner and Alexander Wolfe.

26 Shinsuke Nakamura

The Japanese professional wrestler and former mixed martial artist is currently signed to WWE, where he performs on the SmackDown brand. Nakamura won the Intercontinental Championship in 2019 and is known for his work in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), where he is a former three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

27 Andrade

The third-generation wrestler is a Mexican professional wrestler currently signed to WWE, where he performs on the Raw brand under the ring name Andrade. He is best known for his near eight-year stint for Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) under the ring name La Sombra.

28 Jay White

After starting his career in 2013, he joined the New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) a year later. Currently, he is signed with the NJPW and performs under the ring name Jay White.

29 Roderick Strong

Known for his 13-year tenure with Ring of Honor, the American pro wrestler is currently signed to WWE, where he performs on the NXT brand under the ring name Roderick Strong. He is a member of The Undisputed Era.

30 Tommaso Ciampa

The former one-time NXT Champion and one-time NXT Tag Team Champion currently signed to WWE, performing on the NXT brand under the ring name Tommaso Ciampa. He was previously ranked 13 in the top 100 ratings.

31 PCO

Pierre Carl Ouellet better known as PCO or now standing for Perfect Creation One is currently under contract to Ring of Honor. He is known for his appearances with the World Wrestling Federation and World Championship Wrestling as one-half of The Quebecers/The Amazing French Canadians with Jacques Rougeau.

32 Daniel Bryan

The former 26th Triple Crown Champion and the 15th Grand Slam Champion in WWE history is currently signed to the SmackDown brand under the ring name Daniel Bryan. He was previously ranked second.

33 Adam Page

Born in 1991, Halifax County in Virginia as Stephen Blake Woltz, is now better known by his current ring name 'Hangman' Adam Page in the AEW. Page also known for his time in ROH and NJPW, under the ring names Adam Page and Hangman Page respectively.

34 Bandido

The Mexican is primarily known for his work in the promotions Lucha Libre Elite (LLE), The Crash Lucha Libre and Dragon Gate is currently under a full-time contract with Ring of Honor (ROH).

35 Finn Bator

Known for his tenure with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) as Prince Devitt, the Irish pro wrestler is currently signed to WWE and performs on the NXT brand and is the current NXT Champion.

36 Kaito Kiyomiya

The former GHC Heavyweight Champion now works for the Pro Wrestling Noah.

37 Kevin Owens

The Canadian professional wrestler currently signed to WWE and performs on the Smackdown brand under the ring name Kevin Owens.

38 Hiroshi Tanahashi

Formerly ranked ninth Tanahashi, now works primarily for New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). He is a record setting eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, a two-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion, a three-time IWGP Tag Team Champion among others.

39 PAC

The English pro wrestler is currently a AEW sign up and also works on the international independent circuit.

40 Hiromu Takahashi

Member of Los Ingobernables de Japon, Takahashi, is currently signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).

41 Baron Corbin

The former professional football player, better known by the ring name Baron Corbin. He is currently fighting in the WWE, where he performs on the SmackDown brand under the ring name King Corbin.

42 Suwama

The current record seven-time Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion and a five-time World Tag Team Champion is better known for his work work in All Japan Pro Wrestling and is simply called Suwama.

43 Ray Mysterio

Widely regarded as the greatest cruiserweight in pro wrestling history, Mysterio currently signed to WWE's SmackDown brand.

44 Bobby Lashley

The Raw brand member of The Hurt Business is the current WWE United States Champion.

45 Matt Taven

The Ring of Honor member since 2012, Taven has won the Ring of Honor World Championship.

46 Johnny Gargano

The reigning NXT North American Champion in his record third, he performs on the NXT brand as Johnny Gargano. He was ranked sixth earlier.

47 Go Shiozaki

Currently signed to the Pro Wrestling Noah promotion, he has made appearances in All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW), American promotions Ring of Honor (ROH) and Full Impact Pro (FIP).

48 Randy Orton

Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Orton is currently signed to WWE, where he performs on the Raw brand.

49 Jonathan Gresham

Having wrestled in over 15 countries, Gresham is currently signed to ROH. He is the current double champion in his first reign - ROH Pure Champion and one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with Jay Lethal.

50 Ultimo Guerrero

The Mexican pro wrestler is currently working for ConsejoMundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), where he is the current CMLL World Heavyweight Champion in his second reign.

51 Brian Cage

Signed to the AEW, Cage is a member of Team Taz alongside Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs, and is the current FTW Champion.

52 Fenix

The Mexican masked pro wrestler is also known as Rey Fenix and as King Phoenix when working for Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre.

53 Shingo Takagi

The Japanese pro wrestler is currently signed to NJPWand is also a member of Los Ingobernables de Japon.

54 Zack Sabre Jr.

The English pro wrestler born as Zack Sabre Jr, is currently signed to NJPW and one-half of the IWGP Tag Team Champions alongside fellow Suzuki-gun stablemate Taichi.

55 Darby Allin

Known for his appearances in World Wrestling Network promotions, Allin is currently signed to AEW. He is also the reigning AEW TNT Champion.

56 Ricochet

Trevor Mann is better known by the ring name Ricochet, known for his NJPW is currently signed to WWE, where he performs on the Raw brand. He was ranked 21 in the earlier rating.

57 Sami Callihan

Currently signed to Impact Wrestling, also wrestled for LuchaUnderground under the ring names Jeremiah Crane, and later, Jeremiah Snake on the independent circuit.

58 KENTA

The Japanese pro wrestler is under an agreement with NJPW and performs under the mononymous ring name KENTA. He is also a member of the Bullet Club stable.

59 Lance Archer

Known for his tenure with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as Vance Archer. He is currently signed to AEW and performs under the ring name Lance Archer.

60 Drew Gulak

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and a seven-time WWE 24/7 Champion, Gulak, is signed to WWE's Raw brand.

61 Sammy Guevara

The Cuban American pro wrestler signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). He was known for being a part of the stable called The Inner Circle in 2019.

62 Takashi Sugiura

Currently working for Pro Wrestling Noah, Sugiura, is also an accomplished amateur wrestler.

63 A. J. Gray

The American professional wrestler is currently signed with the Game Changer Wrestling.

64 James Storm

Participated in TNA's first event and became a tag team with Chris Harris, America's Most Wanted (AMW). He made a return to Impact Wrestling in October 2020.

65 Shane Taylor

The American pro wrestler competes for Ring of Honor (ROH) and is a former ROH World Television Champion.

66 Naruki Doi

Doi is a Japanese wrestler for Dragon Gate. He also wrestled for Ring of Honor (ROH) and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA).

67 Nick Gage

Nick is known for his work in Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) and Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). Right now, he wrestles in GCW and in several independent circuits.

68 Willie Mack

Willie Mack is also a former Impact X Division Champion. He is working with Impact Wrestling.

69 Otis

The former amateur wrestler is currently signed to WWE, where he performs on the SmackDown brand under the ring name Otis.

70 Jeff Cobb

Known for his work in Lucha Underground, Ring of Honor (ROH) and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) features for NJPW.

71 Tomohiro Ishii

Ishii is signed for NJPW and is in his second reign as a NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion with HirookiGoto and Yoshi-Hashi.

72 Cara Noir

Best known for his work on the British independent circuit, Noir is often called the Black Swan of pro wrestling.

73 Matt Jackson

Half of American pro wrestling tag team The Young Bucks consists of brothers known as Matt and Nick Jackson. They are signed up with AEW.

74 Penatgo Jr.

Signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW), he also goes by the ring names Penta El Zero M or Penta El Zero Miedo.

75 Nick Jackson

Half of The Young Bucks, he is part of AEW along with his brother Matt Jackson.

76 Ryu Lee

The second generation masked professional wrestler known for his work for the Mexican professional wrestling promotion CMLL.

77 Effy

The Florida born American pro wrestler also goes by the ring names Effy and Effy Gibbes.

78 Kylie Rae

The retired American professional wrestler is best known for her time at All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling.

79 Rey Horus

The former Major League Wrestling (MLW) is currently signed to Ring of Honor (ROH).

80 Matt Riddle

The former mixed martial artist is under an agreement with WWE. He performs on the Raw brand under the ring name Riddle.

81 Pete Dunne

The English professional wrestler and promoter is currently signed to WWE, and performs on the NXT brand and works as a backstage producer on the NXT UK brand.

82 Apollo Crews

Crews is a former United States Champion in WWE. He features in WWEs SmackDown.

83 Tessa Blanchard

A third-generation professional wrestler, Tessa performs at LuchaLibre AAA Worldwide and Women of Wrestling (WOW).

84 Orange Cassidy

Often described as the most popular wrestler of AEW, he currently goes by the ring name Orange Cassidy.

85 SANADA

Currently with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), SANADA is also a member of Los Ingobernables de Japon.

86 Jay Lethal

Lethal is one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with Jonathan Gresham.

87 The Miz

WWE superstar The Miz has the Money in the Bank contract next to his name. He performs for the RAW brand.

88 Marty Scurll

Scurll is known for his work in ROH as the leader of the stable Villain Enterprises. As for the NJPW, the English pro wrestler is a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion.

89 Davey Boy Smith Jr.

The son of the late wrestler 'The British Bulldog', Davey Boy Smith and Diana Hart, Smith Jr. is better known by the ring name Davey Boy Smith Jr.

90 The Velveteen Dream

After competing in several other independent promotions, he is currently withWWE, and features on the NXT brand.

91 Humberto Carrillo

Having previously worked under the ring name 'Ultimo Ninja' while wrestling in Mexico, Carrillo is with WWE's Raw brand.

92 Ricky Starks

The inaugural National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) World Television Champion presently features in the AEW.

93 Jungle Boy

The current AEW signing fights under the ring name Jungle Boy. He is also a part of the 'Jurassic Express' tag team with Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt.

94 Ace Austin

The former "CZW Dojo" wrestling graduate, now features in Impact Wrestling.

95 Dolph Ziggler

The pro wrestler, who is also a standup comedian, features for WWE SmackDown and fights under the ring name Dolph Ziggler.

96 Karrion Kross

Having made appearances on Impact Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, the American currently signed to WWEs NXT brand.

97 Scorpio Sky

Known for his appearances with Ring of Honor, Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Scorpio Sky is with AEW and is also a member of SoCal.

98 Alexander Hammerstone

Also known by his ring names Alexander Hammerstone or simply Hammerstone, he recently signed for MLW.

99 Lio Rush

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion is also a musician. The MLW signing goes by the ring name Lio Rush.

100 John Morrison

The wrestler, actor and filmmaker is signed to WWE and performs on the Raw brand under the ring name John Morrison.