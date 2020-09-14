Top Eight NXT UK Superstars to Battle for First-ever NXT UK Heritage Cup

World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE, has announced the first-ever NXT UK Heritage Cup in which the top eight superstar wrestlers will battle for the title.

The tournament is scheduled to begin from September 17. The eight wrestlers who will feature in the contest are Noam Dar, Webster, “The Bomber” Dave Mastiff, Alexander Wolfe, Joseph Conners, A-Kid and Trent Seven. There will be a wildcard entry as well which is yet to be decided.

The contest will see the re-launch of NXT UK, a sister brand of WWE based out of the United Kingdom. The first episode of the championship will be aired on September 17 at 3 Eastern Time or 12:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) on the WWE Network.

The British Rounds rules, as declared by WWE, are as follows:

The matches will consist of six rounds of three-minute each.

All the matches will be 2-out-of-3 Falls.

The Falls can be won by submission, pinfall or count-out.

The round ends once a fall occurs.

When a wrestler has won two falls, the match ends.

The match ends instantly without the need for two falls in the event of a knockout or disqualification.

When all six rounds are finished, the wrestler who is ahead on falls will be declared the winner of the match.

Between each round, there will be a 20-second break.

After the tournament, the NXT UK Heritage Cup will be defended as a championship under the same rules. NXT UK was on pause since March this year on account of the coronavirus pandemic. With this tournament, the action resumes. NXT UK was first established in December 2016. Tyler Bate was the first WWE United Kingdom Champion who won the inaugural tournament. On the women’s side, Rhea Ripley was the first NXT UK Women's Champion who won the inaugural tournament.