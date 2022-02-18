Top Five Matches in the History of WWE Elimination Chamber

With two decades of intense sports entertainment experiences behind its success, Elimination Chamber has by default had some of the most amazing matches between legends, sparring it out to secure the championship title. Here are some of the moments in the history of this series, that have made an indelible mark in the memories of fans.

Elimination Chamber Match 2021 – Last year at Elimination Chamber 2021 with the winner facing Roman Reigns for the championship, the participants took part in the match to challenge The Trible Chief. The first two contestants who got things underway were Bryan and Cesaro and soon Jay Uso eliminated the two performers of the match. Nevertheless, Uso couldn’t get past Bryan who secured his third chamber victory.

WWE Championship Match 2019 - “The New" Daniel Bryan defended the WWE Championship and endured 36 minutes in total to retain the WWE Title. With key match players like Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, and AJ Styles who were in the ring to take away the championship title, this was recorded as one of the best championship matches.

WWE Champion Match 2017 – This was the year when champion John Cena put his newly won WWE Championship at stake. AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, and Baron Corbin took part as they waited to snatch away Cena’s title. All hopes changed when Wyatt countered the Phenomenal Forearm into Sister Abigail and won the WWE Championship. This was the first time in his career that he had won this title.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match 2014 – The Viper defended his title in the year 2014 of the Elimination Chamber among five challengers; Daniel Bryan, who was the audience favorite, former World Champions John Cena, Christian, and Sheamus and Cesaro.

World Heavyweight Championship Match 2011 – Even though Edge was completely occupied with Big Show, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Kane, and Wade Barrett, he successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship at the 2011 Elimination Chamber before his retirement. Edge and Rey Mysterio were the first two men to enter, and the final two left standing, and after executing an incredible yet unforeseen spear on Mysterio he was hailed champion.

With much to look forward to in 2022, a notable highlight is the fact that this year, Elimination Chamber will feature more women’s matches than ever before at a WWE show in Saudi Arabia, with at least 12 female WWE Superstars. The inclusion of Lita in a RAW Women’s Championship match at Elimination Chamber also marks a full-circle moment, as back in 2016 she was central in dropping the ‘Divas’ term and introducing the world to the new WWE Women’s Title!

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on February 19, 2022, starting with Extraaa Dhamaal Show at 9:30 pm (IST) followed by WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 from 10:30 pm (IST).

