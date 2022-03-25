Top Five WWE Superstars to Watch Out For at WrestleMania 38

WWE’s biggest and longest-running annual show, WrestleMania, is just around the corner with it’s 38th edition. The two-day event will be held on 3rd and 4th April, 2022, and will be broadcast live on Sony at 5:30 am IST. A must-watch for every WWE fan, WrestleMania 38 will see participation from some of the biggest names in WWE, past and present.

From Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar’s ‘Winner Takes All’ match to the return of Steve Austin, the marquee event will feature a host of WWE Superstars.

Here is a look at some of the top superstars to watch out for at WrestleMania 38.

1) Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and the main event of WrestleMania are synonymous with each other. The current Universal Champion is one of the greatest WWE Superstars the company has ever produced. His greatness and work ethic puts him in an elite list of superstars, such as, The Rock, John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

In his 10-year-long WWE Career, Roman Reigns has amassed achievements most men can only dream of. The ‘Head of the Table’ is a 3-time WWE Champion and 2-time Universal Champion, which makes him a 5-time World Champion. Apart from the top prize, Reigns has also held the Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Championships in his career. Not to forget, his triumphant victory at the 2015 Royal Rumble where he eliminated a dozen superstars!

Roman Reigns is the current and longest reigning WWE Universal Champion in his second reign. He has held the title for almost two years and looks unstoppable as he gets ready for the 6th WrestleMania main event match of his career. The spotlight is on Roman Reigns this year as he will fight against Brock Lesner in a Winner Takes All match in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

2) Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant WWE Superstars of all time. ‘The Beast Incarnate’ made his WWE debut at age 25 and quickly climbed up the ranks, defeating legends like The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and The Undertaker. In fact, he also became the youngest WWE Champion at the time.

Since his WWE return in 2012, Brock Lesnar has been a force to reckon with. He has conquered the who’s who of WWE, such as, John Cena and Triple H. Not just that, but he is also the first man to break The Undertaker’s 21-0 undefeated streak at WrestleMania

‘The Beast Incarnate’ won the Royal Rumble and challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at WrestleMania 38. However, he won the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber in February. This led to his Universal Title match against Reigns to become a Winner Takes All Championship Unification match

3) Charlotte Flair

The reigning SmackDown Women’s champion, Charlotte Flair, is all set to set the stage on fire with Ronda Rousey this year at WrestleMania 38. ‘The Queen’ is hell-bent on making the ‘Baddest Woman on the Planet’ submit at the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey rekindled their 2019 rivalry in 2022 after Ronda Rousey’s emphatic Royal Rumble win in St. Louis.

‘The Queen’ Charlotte Flair is regarded as the greatest Women’s Champion in WWE history, having won the Women’s title a record 13 times! Flair is a generational talent who makes even the best question their finesse when she wrestles in the ring

4) Ronda Rousey

‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey burst onto the WWE scene in 2018 after making her surprise debut at Royal Rumble 2018. The ‘Baddest Woman on the Planet’ wasted little time to become the Raw Women’s Champion.

She held the title all the way till WrestleMania 35, where she, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair became the first women to main event a WrestleMania. ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey is also the only women to have held titles in WWE and UFC.

After a three-year hiatus, Rousey returned ‘home’ to WWE at Royal Rumble 2022 by winning the traditional match of the same name. She then went on to challenge 13-time Champion, Charlotte Flair, for the SmackDown Women’s Title in the main event of WrestleMania.

5) “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

WrestleMania 38 returns to the great American state of Texas after six long years, and WWE has brought in the biggest surprise fans could ever think of, Stone Cold Steve Austin!

Kevin Owens bad-mouthed the state of Texas for weeks, until finally revealing his true intentions of challenging Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. The ‘Texas Rattlesnake’ obliged and promised to open one last can of Stone Cold beating on Kevin Owens.

Austin has openly stated Owens can consider this anything he wants – a match, a brawl, a KO Show, giving fans more to be excited about as no one knows what Stone Cold would do.

Stone Cold retired from WWE after losing to The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003. But Kevin Owens’ insults have lit a fire in Austin that cannot be extinguished. And that’s the bottom line cause Stone Cold said so.

