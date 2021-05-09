Top Indian Shuttlers Congratulate Himanta Biswa Sarma on Being Named Next Assam Chief Minister

Himanta Biswa Sarma was on Sunday elected unanimously by the BJP Legislature Party to become the chief minister of Assam and it was a dream come true for the BJP leader, who had aimed for the post long ago. Sarma, who is also the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance, becomes the chief minister for the first time and will be officially sworn-in on Monday.

Apart from being a cabinet minister in Sarbananda Sonowal’s government, Sarma also served as a full-time president of the Badminton Association of India, a post he took over more than three years back. Sarma was elected unopposed for a term of four years back in 2018. He took over as the interim President of BAI last year after the demise of Akhilesh Das Gupta. Top Indian shuttlers took to Twitter to congratulate the 52-year-old.

The BJP won a second straight term in the recently concluded assembly polls in the state. The party won 60 seats in the 126-member Assam assembly while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL six seats

He and his new cabinet will take oath at 12 noon on Monday.

