English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Top-ranked Simona Halep Out of WTA Finals With Back Injury
World number one Simona Halep withdrew from the WTA Finals in Singapore with a back injury on Thursday, bringing her season to a premature end.
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
World number one Simona Halep withdrew from the WTA Finals in Singapore with a back injury on Thursday, bringing her season to a premature end.
The French Open champion pulled out of last month's China Open after just 31 minutes, and withdrew from this week's Kremlin Cup because of the persistent problem.
Halep, 27, said she had hoped to compete at the season finale in Singapore, which starts on Sunday, but that she had taken the "tough" decision to put her health first.
"It's always difficult to withdraw from a big tournament," said the Romanian, who sustained the injury in Wuhan last month.
"My back is not okay. I didn't practise for the last four weeks. I'm not ready to compete at this level and I'm still sore."
Her withdrawal means that Kiki Bertens from the Netherlands moves into the eighth and final qualifying spot in the WTA Finals.
It has been a disappointing end to a spectacular season for Halep, which saw her secure the year-end number one ranking in the WTA standings for the second year running.
She spent 40 weeks at number one in 2018, and won three titles from a tour-leading six final appearances, amassing a 46-11 win-loss record.
This year Halep has won the Shenzhen Open, the Rogers Cup and her debut Grand Slam crown at Roland Garros.
In addition, she reached the title match at the Australian Open, in Rome and Cincinnati.
The French Open champion pulled out of last month's China Open after just 31 minutes, and withdrew from this week's Kremlin Cup because of the persistent problem.
Halep, 27, said she had hoped to compete at the season finale in Singapore, which starts on Sunday, but that she had taken the "tough" decision to put her health first.
"It's always difficult to withdraw from a big tournament," said the Romanian, who sustained the injury in Wuhan last month.
"My back is not okay. I didn't practise for the last four weeks. I'm not ready to compete at this level and I'm still sore."
Her withdrawal means that Kiki Bertens from the Netherlands moves into the eighth and final qualifying spot in the WTA Finals.
It has been a disappointing end to a spectacular season for Halep, which saw her secure the year-end number one ranking in the WTA standings for the second year running.
She spent 40 weeks at number one in 2018, and won three titles from a tour-leading six final appearances, amassing a 46-11 win-loss record.
This year Halep has won the Shenzhen Open, the Rogers Cup and her debut Grand Slam crown at Roland Garros.
In addition, she reached the title match at the Australian Open, in Rome and Cincinnati.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Badhaai Ho Movie Review: Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri are Real Stars of This Ayushmann Khurrana Film
- Nothing to See Here: Sri Lanka to Revoke Rogue Bikini Ban
- This 5-Year-Old Boy Couldn't Get Enough of Prince Harry and His Beard
- Parineeti Chopra to Demand Rs 37 Crore from Nick Jonas at Priyanka’s Wedding. Here’s Why
- Twitter Will Now Publicly Shame Users Who Post Offensive Tweets
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...