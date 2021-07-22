CHANGE LANGUAGE
Top Shooter Amber Hill of Britain Tests Positive, Will Miss Tokyo Olympics

British shooter Amber Hill, top-ranked in the women's skeet, was forced to pull out before she departed for Japan after testing positive

Top-ranked shooter Amber Hill of Britain will miss the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, she announced Wednesday. The No. 1 in women’s skeet said she tested positive Tuesday night shortly before her scheduled departure for Tokyo, and that she was in self-isolation with no symptoms.

Broken is about the only way to describe the pain Im feeling right now, the 23-year-old Hill wrote on her Instagram account.

British tennis players Johanna Konta and Dan Evans previously withdrew after testing positive.

first published:July 22, 2021, 08:00 IST