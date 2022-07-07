Topless Tyson 'The Gypsy King' Fury Enters a Pub in Liverpool for a Drink

Tyson Fury, famous for his pre-match controversial lectures, never fails to entertain his fans and followers. The professional boxer has recently found himself again in the headlines but unfortunately for all the wrong reasons. The British boxer left commoners stunned after he emerged topless at the Queen’s pub in Aintree. The shocking incident took place in Liverpool.

According to media reports, The Gypsy King, on Sunday, walked into the pub for a drink. After a short while, he went in to use the bathroom and while coming out he was spotted topless before ordering half a pint of lager.

The WBC heavyweight champion is presently in Liverpool as a part of his ‘Fury Fest – The Official After Party Tour.’ Fury continues to celebrate his win against Dillian Whyte back in April.

One bartender at Queen’s recalled his experience of meeting Fury.

“Nobody noticed him at first as he just walked through the bar we were not that busy then I popped my head up and saw Tyson Fury. I said to one of my colleges “is that Tyson Fury” and his manager was said, “yeah it’s him,” the bartender said while talking to the ECHO.

“He then came out of the bathroom and started taking photographs with everyone he was only in there for five minutes. He had a suit on originally but I think he took his top off because everyone had already noticed him,” he added.

But this is not for the first time that Fury surprised the pub-goers. Back in 2016, Fury had walked into a bar in the French city of Nice on the eve of England’s defeat against Iceland at the UEFA EURO.

Previously, he had announced his retirement from professional boxing inside the ring following his victory against Dillian Whyte at Wembley back in April. Though, 53 days later, he announced his comeback to the ring.

As an amateur, the 33-year-old boxer had represented both England and Ireland. The two-time world heavyweight champion had also featured on WWE also. In 2019, he was up against famous WWE star Braun Strowman. Fury had even managed to outclass Strowman by Countout.

