TOPS Clears Lakshya Sen’s Proposal to Train With World No. 1, PV Sindhu's Request for a Fitness Trainer to Accompany her Abroad

Indian Badminton player Lakshya Sen’s proposal to train with World No. 1 Victor Axelson in Dubai was on Thursday approved by Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) Committee members.

Lakshay, who was part of the Indian men’s team that won the prestigious Thomas Cup this month, is set to train With Axelson in Dubai from May 29th till 5th June (8 days) and then head out to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on June 19th to train at the Malaysian Training Centre from 19th till 26th June (8 days). Both the training proposals were approved by MOC in preparation for the Commonwealth Games.

The sanctioned amount will cover the cost of his and his physio’s air travel, boarding and lodging, and out-of-pocket allowance among other expenses.

Alongside Lakshya’s proposal, the MOC Committee also cleared badminton player and Olympic Silver medallist PV Sindhu’s proposal for financial assistance towards her fitness trainer M Srikanth Madapalli to accompany her for multiple upcoming tournaments was also approved.

Srikanth is set to accompany Sindhu during Indonesia Masters (7-12th June), Indonesia Open (14-19th June), Malaysia Masters (28 June to 3 July), and Malaysia Open (5-10th July), and Singapore Open (12-17th July).

