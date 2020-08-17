TOR vs BKN Dream11 Team Prediction NBA, Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets - Playing V, Basketball

The second in league team Toronto Raptors (TOR) will lock horns with Brooklyn Nets (BKN) in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the NBA on Tuesday August 18. In their previous fixture, Raptors defeated Nuggets by 117-109 on August 14 while Nets lost the match to Trail Blazers on the same day. The final score of the outing read 134-133.

TOR, as of now, have won 53 and lost 19 matches while BKN have won 35 and lost 37 fixtures.

The NBA Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets will commence from 1:30 AM at the Utah Jazz at Kissimmee.

NBA Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets: TOR vs BKN Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

NBA TOR vs BKN, Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Dream11 Point Guard: Lowry

NBA TOR vs BKN, Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Dream11 Shooting Guard: Dinwiddie

NBA TOR vs BKN, Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Dream11 Small Forward: Jefferson

NBA TOR vs BKN, Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Dream11 Power Forward: Siakam

NBA TOR vs BKN, Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Dream11 Centre: Allen

NBA TOR vs BKN, Toronto Raptors possible starting lineup vs Brooklyn Nets: Lowry, Powell, Jefferson, Siakam, Ibaka

NBA TOR vs BKN, Brooklyn Nets possible starting lineup vs Toronto Raptors: Irving, Dinwiddie, Harris, Prince Allen