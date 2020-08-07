TOR vs BOS Dream11 Team Prediction NBA, Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics - Playing V, Basketball

The second in league table Toronto Raptors (TOR) will welcome Boston Celtics (BOS) in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the NBA on Saturday August 8. Both the teams are placed one after the other on the point table and have been on the winning side of their previous fixtures.

TOR are currently placed at number 2 while the BOS are placed at number 3. Raptors have won 49 matches till now including their latest fixture in which they defeated Magics by 109-99. Celtics have registered their win in 45 matches. In their previous match, they beat Nets by 149-115

The NBA Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics will commence from 6:30 AM.

NBA Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: TOR vs BOS Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

NBA TOR vs BOS Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics Dream11 Point Guard: Kyle Lowry

NBA TOR vs BOS Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics Dream11 Shooting Guard: Norman Powell

NBA TOR vs BOS Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics Dream11 Small Forward: Jayson Tatum

NBA TOR vs BOS Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics Dream11 Power Forward: Pascal Siakam

NBA TOR vs BOS Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics Dream11 Centre: Enes Kanter

NBA TOR vs BOS, Toronto Raptors possible starting lineup vs Boston Celtics: Kyle Lowry, Norman Powell, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka

NBA TOR vs BOS, Boston Celtics possible starting lineup vs Toronto Raptors: Brad Wanamaker, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Enes Kanter