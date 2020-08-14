TOR vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction NBA, Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets - Playing V, Basketball

The second in league team Toronto Raptors (TOR) will lock horns with Denver Nuggets (DEN) in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the NBA on Friday August 14. Both the teams are pretty much in form and are placed at second and third positions, respectively on the point table.

Till now, TOR have won 52 and lost 19 matches while DEN, on the other hand, have registered victories on 46 occasions and have been on the losing side of 26 matches.

Reports in their previous outing defeated the Philadelphia 76ers. The final score of the match was 121-125. The Nuggets, on the other hand, were defeated in their latest fixture by the Clippers by 111-124.

The NBA Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets will commence from 11:00 PM at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Kissimmee.

NBA Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets: TOR vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

NBA TOR vs DEN, Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets Dream11 Point Guard: Murray, Lowry

NBA TOR vs DEN, Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets Dream11 Shooting Guard: Craig, Powell

NBA TOR vs DEN, Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets Dream11 Small Forward: Porter-Jr

NBA TOR vs DEN, Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets Dream11 Power Forward: Grant, Boucher

NBA TOR vs DEN, Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets Dream11 Centre: Jokic

NBA TOR vs DEN, Toronto Raptors possible starting lineup vs Denver Nuggets: Lowry, Powell, Anuboy, Siakam, Boucher

NBA TOR vs DEN, Denver Nuggets possible starting lineup vs Toronto Raptors: Murray, Craig, Porter-Jr, Grant, Jokic